CU Boulder law professor to lead Silicon Flatirons on interim basis

Brad Bernthal, associate professor of law at the Colorado Law School and director of the Entrepreneurship Initiative for the Silicon Flatirons Center, has been tapped to serve as the interim director of the latter organization after Amie Stepanovich left for a new job in Washington, D.C.

Bernthal, who has expertise in startups, entrepreneurial law and early-stage finance, has worked with Silicon Flatirons since 2005.

Silicon Flatirons is a Boulder-based group that fosters conversations among entrepreneurs, legal professionals, students and lawmakers.

“Amie Stepanovich led Silicon Flatirons with hard work, integrity, and a passionate drive to convene an array of voices as we helped shape technology policy. It is an honor for me to now help Silicon Flatirons through this transition period,” Bernthal said in a statement. “I was a student in Phil Weiser’s Telecom Law class when he launched Silicon Flatirons. I came back to CU as the Silicon Flatirons Fellow in 2005. I’ve never left. I believe deeply in the center’s mission to advance technology policy, convene brilliant minds to debate important issues, build the startup community and accelerate students’ careers.”

Stepanovich led the organization for about two years.

“It has been a great privilege to serve the center and work with this amazing community of experts across the many different areas that we work on. I’m also deeply proud of what we have accomplished,” she said in a statement. “With the terrific team here, we have built significant, sustainable infrastructure around the center that not only leaves me confident that it is prepared for this next transition, but that it can continue to thrive in the decades to come.”

