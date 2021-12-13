CU Buffs TE Alec Pell to transfer

CU Buffs TE Alec Pell to transfer

University of Colorado Boulder freshman wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (15) celebrates a touchdown catch with freshman tight end Alec Pell (21) during a game against University of Northern Colorado on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder freshman wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (15) celebrates a touchdown catch with freshman tight end Alec Pell (21) during a game against University of Northern Colorado on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
By bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com
Colorado tight end Alec Pell is putting his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

On Monday, Pell announced his decision on social media.

“I am excited to start a new chapter and looking forward to finding a new home!” he wrote.

Pell is the 10th scholarship player from CU to put his name in the portal since September, and the sixth since the season came to a close on Nov. 26.

A third-year freshman from Cherry Creek High School, Pell came to CU in the class of 2019 as an outside linebacker. He played in four games in 2019, all on special teams, and preserved his redshirt season.

In 2020, Pell was moved to tight end. Over the past two seasons, he has played in 15 games as a backup tight end, as well as on special teams. This season, he caught one pass for 17 yards.

Pell has three years to play at another school.

Note

Two former Buffs who recently put their name in the transfer portal have found new homes. Last weekend, safety Trustin Oliver committed to Central Arkansas, while defensive lineman Jayden Simon committed to Tulsa.

