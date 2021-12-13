Former Boulder County sergeant convicted in jail incident

A former sergeant with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office accused of using a stun gun on an restrained Black inmate at the Boulder County Jail was found guilty on all charges.

Christopher Mecca, 52, was found guilty in Boulder County Court of misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and official misconduct on Dec. 3 following a four-day trial.

Mecca is set for sentencing on Jan. 31. The assault count carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail, while the misconduct charge could carry a year in jail. Both charges require Mecca’s peace officer certification to be permanently revoked.

“I want to acknowledge that, when police officers and supervisors saw what this individual did, they immediately acted to address it and notified the District Attorney’s Office,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Because of their response, we were able to secure the right and just result at trial. With the victim’s cooperation and testimony, we were able to paint the full picture for the jury. I appreciate the jury’s service in this important and difficult case. The sentencing is set for January 31st and we will have additional comment at that time.”

Attorneys for Mecca could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to a news release, a 32-year-old Black man was brought to the jail Sept. 23 on a domestic violence case and was reported to have been combative with officers and intoxicated. When he arrived at the jail he “purposely went limp buckling at the knees as a means of being passively resistant.”

Mecca, one of the on-duty supervisors, instructed deputies to secure the man in a restraint chair. As deputies were placing him in the restraint chair and securing the straps, the man was reportedly verbally uncooperative, began spitting at staff, and attempted to bite at least one deputy, but deputies were able to maintain control of his movements and keep him from spitting by utilizing a spit sock.

While the inmate was restrained, Mecca used a stun gun on the leg of the inmate for five seconds.

Mecca self-reported the incident, and was placed on administrative leave before later resigning in lieu of termination. Mecca was hired by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 and had no prior allegations of excessive force.

The incident was caught on body camera and reported by the sheriff’s office to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

“We recognized right away that this incident was a violation of our policy and was troubling,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said. “We’re thankful for the District Attorney for taking it on. I believe the correct verdict was reached.

“We were happy to be open and transparent and accountable when one of our people made a decision to violate our policy.”