Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players of the week

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva (12/13/21)Bennedict Mathurin, ARIZONASo., G, Montreal, Canada

• Repeats as Pac-12 Player of the Week after averaging 27.0 points on 61 percent shooting (20-33), 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two wins to help keep Arizona (9-0) undefeated so far this season.• Recorded a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double and added five assists in 94-65 rout of previously unbeaten Wyoming on Wednesday.• Went for 30 points, with five 3-pointers and 10-of-17 field goals, and seven rebounds in 83-79 road victory at Illinois on Saturday.• Is the first repeat Pac-12 Player of the Week since Arizona State’s Tra Holder in 2017-18.• The third Arizona player to repeat the weekly honor along with Hassan Adams in 2005-06 and Steve Kerr in 1987-88.• 23rd player to repeat as Player of the Week in Conference history.

ALSO NOMINATED: Kimani Lawrence, Arizona State; Andre Kelly, California; Jabari Walker, Colorado; Jaiden Delaire, Stanford; Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA; Isaiah Mobley, USC; Branden Carlson, Utah; Michael Flowers, Washington State.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva (12/13/21)Harrison Ingram, STANFORDFr., F, Dallas, Texas

• Totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Stanford’s 72-69 victory over Oregon on Sunday.• 1-of-3 freshmen nationally – the only one from a Power Conference – with multiple games of 16/8/5 this season (Cameron Henry, Indiana State; Ray’Sean Taylor, SIUE).• Leads all Pac-12 freshmen in scoring (12.5 ppg), rebounding (6.9 rpg) and assists (3.6 apg).• Joins Tyrell Terry in 2019-20 as Cardinal to earn multiple Freshman of the Week honors.

ALSO NOMINATED: Sam Alajiki, California; Lazar Stefanovic, Utah; Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State.