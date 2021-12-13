Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Charlisse Leger-Walker, So., G, Washington State (Waikato, New Zealand)» 2 G, 18.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 3.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Had strong second-half performances to help Washington State score a pair of double-digit, come-from-behind wins at Gonzaga (51-49) and at home against Boise State (62-55).Scored 28 of her week’s 37 points in the second half.With its first road victory over the Bulldogs since 2014, WSU became just the third time to win on the road at Gonzaga since 2018.Helped Washington State pick up its program-record sixth consecutive victory in Beasley Coliseum with the win over Boise State.Put up 23-points against the Broncos, her 16th career 20+ point game.Has scored in double figures in four consecutive games and in eight of her nine contests this season.A seven-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week last season, this is Leger-Walker’s first Pac-12 Player of the Week award, Washington State’s 19th all-time and first since Chanelle Molina won on Jan. 6, 2020.ALSO NOMINATED: Cameron Brink, STAN; Alexis Griggsby, WASH; Ahlise Hurst, ORE; Jenna Johnson, UTAH; Quay Miller, COLO; Jelena Mitrovic, OSU; Michelle Onyiah, CAL; Charisma Osborne, UCLA.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Jenna Johnson, Fr., F, Utah (Medina, Minn.)» 1 G, 23.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, .600 FG%, .750 3FG%

Picked up her first career double-double in a 100-45 win over Cal State Fullerton on Friday night.Put up personal bests in points (23), rebounds (10) and 3-pointers made (3).Was 6-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-4 from behind the arc.First Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, Utah’s 16th all-time and second in a row (Gianna Kneepkens – Dec. 6).ALSO NOMINATED: Jayda Curry, CAL; Kiki Iriafen, STAN; Greta Kampschroeder, OSU; Kindyll Wetta, COLO.