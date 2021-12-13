Pac-12 basketball notes: Surging Arizona begins week atop NET rankings

Almost halfway through December, and Arizona is the top-ranked team in the nation.

Maybe not quite in the eyes of the AP Top 25 voters. But in the NET rankings that will matter far more in February or March, the upstart Wildcats rule the land.

Arizona on Monday owned the top spot in the NET rankings, the NCAA Evaluation Tool that dictates much of the final positioning for the 68-team NCAA Tournament. After securing an impressive road win on Saturday at Illinois, Arizona took over that top spot and also moved up three spots to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25.

UCLA held steady at No. 4, while USC jumped six spots to No. 10.

Under first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd, Arizona has put together one of the most dangerous offenses in the nation. The Wildcats begin the week leading the nation in scoring (90.7) and assists per game (21.8). Arizona also ranked fourth in assist-to-turnover rate (1.73) as guards Dalen Terry (36 assists, seven turnovers) and Kerr Kriisa (47 assists, 15 turnovers) are among the national top 25 in assist-to-turnover rate.

In addition to the high pace and ability to share the ball, Arizona has flexed some muscle as well. The Wildcats have posted neutral-floor wins against Wichita State and Michigan, plus road wins against the Illini and Oregon State.

“It was bare knuckle boxing,” Lloyd told reporters after the win at Illinois. “It was knock-down, drag-out, and we knew it was going to be. I think we’re built for those, and I think we get a little experience playing in those and it’s really going to help us and make us better.”

For the second consecutive week, Arizona forward Bennedict Mathurin has been named the Pac-12 player of the week. Mathurin began his week by posting 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Arizona’s win against previously unbeaten Wyoming. Mathurin was one of the stars of the Wildcats’ big win at Illinois, going 10-for-17 with five 3-pointers before finishing with 30 points and seven rebounds.

Mathurin is the first Arizona player to record at least 10 field goals in three consecutive games since Hassan Adams during the 2005-06 season.

Heartbreakin’ Ducks

The misery continued for Oregon on Sunday.

The Ducks easily could be 2-0 in the conference, but instead fell to 0-2 when Stanford’s Jaiden Delaire connected with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, lifting the Cardinal to a 72-69 home win. That result came one week after Oregon opened Pac-12 play with an overtime loss against Arizona State in which the Sun Devils forced OT with a late bucket before Jay Heath connected for the winner with 11 seconds remaining.

After playing a key role in Stanford’s win, Cardinal rookie Harrison Ingram on Monday was named the league’s freshman of the week for the second time this season. Ingram recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Notable

How the Pac-12 stacked up in the NET rankings to begin the week: Arizona (1), USC (14), UCLA (20), Washington State (41), Utah (64), Colorado (121), Oregon (125), Cal (133), Stanford (154), Arizona State (179), Washington (226), Oregon State (266)…It will be a relatively light week across the league, but the two Los Angeles schools face interesting tests at neutral venues on Saturday, as No. 4 UCLA takes on North Carolina in Las Vegas (1 p.m. MT, CBS) while No. 10 USC faces Georgia Tech in Phoenix (2 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks)…Under-the-radar game of the week: Arizona State at Creighton on Tuesday night (6 p.m. MT, FS1). Following their last-second win at Oregon, the Sun Devils topped a solid Grand Canyon last week and have an opportunity to pick up a key road win.