Boulder DA files more charges against tailor…

NewsColorado News

Boulder DA files more charges against tailor accused of unlawful sexual contact

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
On Wednesday, the Boulder Police Department arrested Ziya Ozdemir, 43, on suspicion of unlawful sexual contact.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has filed additional charges against a tailor accused of unlawful sexual contact after more possible victims have come forward.

Ziya Ozdemir, 43, the owner of Uni Tailor, was arrested in September on suspicion of two counts of unlawful sexual contact after two females, one a juvenile, reported they were touched inappropriately while their clothing was being tailored.

Following news of Ozdemir’s arrest, the Boulder District Attorney’s Office said eight more named victims have come forward and been added to the case, with the incidents ranging from 2017 to 2021.

Ozdemir is now facing a total of ten counts of unlawful sexual contact, all Class 1 misdemeanors.

“We appreciate the courage of the victims in coming forward and reporting these incidents so that the Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office can seek justice for the victims and the community,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.

As a result of the additional charges, the DA’s Office in a release said it would be asking Ozdemir’s bond be altered. He is currently free on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

Ozdemir’s next scheduled court appearance is an arraignment on Dec. 30.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Boulder police Detective Beth McNalley at 303-441-3336.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Apartments That Feel Like Home

    Habitat Apartments have the location, amenities and features that you want. These are apartments that feel like home from the...
  2. Remodeling With Boulder Hardwood Flooring

    A new floor can transform a room, or your whole home. Remodeling with Boulder Hardwood Flooring is a great choice....
  3. Trusted Roofing Services Since 1903

    AJ Shirk Roofing in Loveland has been providing trusted roofing services since 1903. The licensed, insured roofing crews are experts...
  4. Open Enrollment for the 2022/2023 School Year

    Flagstaff Academy has announced open enrollment for the 2022/2023 school year. New families and parents of K-8 students are encouraged...
  5. Choosing the Right Blinds for Your Window

    A large portion of the house’s face is made up of windows. The windows, whether interior or exterior, have a...