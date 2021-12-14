CU Buffs prepare to sign 2022 recruiting class

In the weeks, days and hours before national signing day, there is very little time for rest for coaches.

Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell will sign most of the Buffaloes’ 2022 class on Wednesday. It’s a class that is ever-evolving, even in the final hours.

On Tuesday, receiver Chase Sowell, from Humble, Texas, became the latest to join the herd, giving his verbal commitment to the Buffs. He was the 19th player to commit to CU, but might not be the last.

There could be another addition or two or a surprise on Wednesday, but for the most part, signing day will nearly complete a class that’s been forming since February.

Four of the 19 players have committed since Dec. 1, with three in the past week.

“Great pickups in these past couple of weeks for the #buffs!!, I’m liking it!!” cornerback Simeon Harris, who committed in July, wrote on social media Tuesday.

This will be the second recruiting class for Dorrell, but the first in which he had a full cycle to recruit.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Buffs’ class ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 33 nationally on Rivals.com. The Buffs were ranked fifth in the conference and 43rd nationally by 247Sports.com.

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, CU’s highest-rated class was in 2020. That year, Rivals had the Buffs at No. 6 in the Pac-12, while 247Sports had them at No. 7.

This class began coming together on Feb. 4, when safety Dylan Dixson, from Pearland, Texas, verbally committed. Since then, he has watched CU add 18 commits.

“I didn’t think it would be there that far in 10 months,” he said. “It’s actually a lot of people. I think that’s the most surprising thing for me. I see a lot of different people from a lot of different places, so I feel like that’s going to be awesome. New people to meet; new teammates.”

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety, Dixson is the highest-rated player in CU’s class. He has a three-star grade, like most of the players in the class, but his 247Sports.com rating of 0.8742 is the best among the Buffs.

After being committed for more than 10 months, Dixson is excited to make it official.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “It almost feels surreal. … I’m just excited to get a new start.

“Senior season went by kind of fast, but sometimes I wish it went by faster because I’m ready to play.”

Dixson is projected as a safety and can’t wait to prove himself when he arrives next summer.

“I feel like some people give me the respect of saying I can play both (linebacker and safety) and some people are just saying that I’m a linebacker and my coverage skills aren’t that good,” he said. “I’m excited to show them it’s the opposite.”

Asked which position he prefers, Dixson said, “I prefer whatever gets me on the field the fastest.”

CU coaches are hoping this class is filled with several players taking that approach. Dorrell and his staff have not been shy about playing true freshmen during their first two years in Boulder.

How many of the 2022 recruits will play next year remains to be seen, but the Buffs are filling needs in all areas of the roster.

There has been a particular emphasis on linebacker (five players) and the secondary (five).

In addition to the 19 class of 2022 graduates on CU’s commit list, the Buffs will sign punter Ashton Logan. A 2021 graduate from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School, he grayshirted and delayed his enrollment to put an extra year of eligibility between himself and current CU punter Josh Watts, who will be a senior next year.

A list of the players expected to sign letters of intent with CU on Wednesday:

Pos – Player, high school (state)

DL – Aaron Austin, North Crowley (Texas)

LB – Shakaun Bowser, Casteel (Ariz.)

TE – Zach Courtney, Post (Texas)

S – Dylan Dixson, Pearland (Texas)

OT – Carter Edwards, Presbyterian Christian (Miss.)

OT – Travis Gray, Cherokee Trail (Colo.)

OLB – Eoghan Kerry, Mater Dei (Calif.)

CB – Simeon Harris, Benicia (Calif.)

P – Ashton Logan, Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

OLB – Kaden Ludwick, Clackamas (Ore.)

QB – Owen McCown, Rusk (Texas)

CB – Keyshon Mills, Little Elm (Texas)

ATH – Oakie Salave’a, Tafuna (American Samoa)

LB – Aubrey Smith, Buford (Ga.)

S – Xavier Smith, Langston Hughes (Ga.)

LB – Kenny Soares, Avon (Ct.) Old Farms

WR – Chase Sowell, Atascocita (Texas)

WR – Jordyn Tyson, Allen (Texas)

RB – Victor Venn, Buford (Ga.)

CB – Joshua Wiggins, Klein Oak (Texas)