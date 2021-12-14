Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Dec. 14, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Friday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said neither person who died was vaccinated. The first person was in their 70s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility. The second person was in their 40s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility.
New cases: 68
Total cases: 36,203
- Currently hospitalized: 64
- Daily discharges: 13
Total deaths: 320
- New deaths: 2
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 195.3
7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Dec. 9: 4.8%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Number of COVID-19 variant cases
- Omicron: 1
- Alpha: 716
- Beta: 0
- B.1.427: 44
- Gamma: 16
- Delta: 1,104
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 860,004
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 10,018
- Total deaths among cases: 9,740
- Total hospitalizations: 49,025
- Total tested: 4,199,617
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,146,895
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,746,383
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 6
- New diagnostic tests: 105
- Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 9,899
- Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 246
*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 39
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total student quarantines: 23
BVSD elementary schools
- Alicia Sanchez: 1 active case
- Birch: 1 active case
- Coal Creek: 2 active cases
- Creekside: 1 active case
- Eisenhower: 1 active case
- Monarch PK-8: 2 active cases
- Pioneer: 1 active case; 22 students quarantined
- Ryan: 1 active case
- University Hill: 1 active case
- Whittier: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 2 active cases
- Casey: 1 active case
- Louisville: 1 active case
- Nederland Middle School/ High School: 1 active case
- Southern Hills: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 3 active cases
- Broomfield: 3 active cases; 1 student quarantined
- Centaurus: 6 active cases
- Fairview: 2 active cases
- Monarch: 2 active cases
- New Vista: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- Education Center: 1 active case
- Halcyon School: 1 active case
- Peak to Peak: 2 active cases
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 85
- Total active staff cases: 14
- Total student quarantines: 335
- Total staff quarantines: 2
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 5 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 4 students quarantined
- Burlington: 1 active student case; 40 students quarantined
- Centennial: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
- Central: 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
- Columbine: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 4 students quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 4 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
- Erie: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Fall River: 6 students quarantined
- Grand View: 3 students quarantined
- Highlands: 2 active student cases; 1 active staff member case
- Hygiene: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 1 active student case; 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
- Legacy: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 2 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 13 students quarantined
- Lyons: 2 students quarantined
- Mead: 1 active student case; 11 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Northridge: 1 active student case; 13 students quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 10 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 6 students quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 28 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 5 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 active student cases: 30 students quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 active student case; 22 students quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 5 active student case and 1 active staff case; 5 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 4 active student cases; 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 2 student cases; 7 students quarantined
- Erie: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle School / Senior High School: 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 1 active student case; 8 students quarantined
- Sunset: 4 students quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 3 active student cases
- Westview: 1 active student case
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 11 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 18 students quarantined
- Frederick: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
- Longmont: 5 active student cases; 1 active staff member case; 7 students quarantined
- Mead: 7 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 11 students quarantined
- Niwot: 8 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 11 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 5 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Skyline: 3 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 2 active staff member cases; 2 staff members quarantined
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Main Street School: 9 students quarantined
- Spark! Discovery Preschool: 2 students quarantined