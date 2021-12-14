Power restored at CU Boulder, 1:30 p.m. finals…

Power restored at CU Boulder, 1:30 p.m. finals pushed back to 2 p.m.

A power outage at the University of Colorado Boulder forced the school to push back 1:30 p.m. finals to 2 p.m. today, but officials said power is coming back.

The university said the cause of the outage is still under investigation, but officials said they hoped to restore power by 2 p.m. Just before 2 p.m., the school tweeted that power was coming back to the buildings.

All 1:30 p.m. finals are still pushed back to 2 p.m. At this time, no other finals have been impacted by the outage.

