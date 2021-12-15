Boulder-based Brandzooka hires chief revenue officer

Brandzooka, the trade name registered to Boulder-based media advertising platform Assembly Media Networks Inc., has hired Perry Quinn as chief revenue officer.

Quinn, a Brandzooka adviser since 2015, was most recently a senior vice president at the National Restaurant Association.

“I’ve admired Perry’s work leading teams in and outside of the ad-tech realm for years; I can’t think of a better leader to join the Brandzooka team right now,” Brandzooka CEO Kelly Dotseth said in a statement. “I’m excited and honored to have him on board to spearhead growth across sales and marketing functions as we take the company to the next level.”

