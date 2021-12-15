Boulder-based Gores Group to take another…

Business

Boulder-based Gores Group to take another company public via SPAC

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Investment firm The Gores Group announced Tuesday that it plans to take public Arizona manufacturing company Footprint via a special-purpose acquisition company.

As a SPAC transaction, the companies will combine in a reverse merger, with the new company trading publicly under the Footprint name and branding. The company currently trades under the stock ticker GIIX. When the merger is complete, the ticker symbol will change to FOOT.

Footprint is focused on plastic replacement, reduction and elimination through the development of plant-based polymers and manufacturing technologies for fiber-based packaging.

This will be the ninth company that The Gores Group has taken public via SPAC. Its previous mergers included snack company Hostess, lender United Wholesale Mortgage, imaging software company Matterport and Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. How Do You Commemorate A Loved One?

    How do you commemorate a loved one? Landmark Monuments creates the most unique artisan monuments in Wyoming. Owner Rhonda Carey...
  2. Financial Planning For Retirement

    Who is helping you with your financial planning for retirement? Scheduling an appointment with Kevin Dunnigan is a wise move....
  3. Affordable Cremation Is A Thoughtful Choice

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary in Frederick provides affordable cremation services. For many people, affordable creation is a thoughtful choice that...
  4. Happy Holidays From Wyatt’s Wet Goods

    Happy holidays from Wyatt’s Wet Goods in Longmont! Think of Wyatt’s when you are stocking up for the holidays. They...
  5. Choosing A Traditional Funeral

    A traditional funeral is the choice of many families who lose a loved one. Choose Viegut Funeral Home to help...