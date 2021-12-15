Boulder Valley closes mountain schools for the…

Boulder Valley closes mountain schools for the day due to weather

Boulder Daily Camera
The Boulder Valley School District has closed its mountain schools for the day due to the weather.

The district announced Wednesday morning that Nederland Middle/Senior, Nederland Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary would be closed.

Buses servicing mountain areas also will not be running today due to the weather, and students who live in those areas and cannot find alternate transportation will be granted excused absences.

A Pacific storm is expected to bring rain, snow and high winds to the Boulder County area today.

 

