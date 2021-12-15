Catalyze, Microgrid Labs launch strategic partnership to ease electric vehicle transition

Two Boulder clean-energy companies are combining their offerings to ease electrification of fleets for businesses and municipalities across the U.S.

Catalyze Holdings LLC, which builds, owns and operates solar, battery-storage and electric-vehicle charging systems, has taken a minority stake in Microgrid Labs Inc., which provides consulting and software for fleet electrification and microgrids.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of a new strategic relationship, Catalyze and Microgrid Labs will collaborate to work with fleet owners throughout the lifecycle of the electrification process, including planning, implementation, financing and operations.

“EV adoption is a significant opportunity for cities, school districts and businesses to reach their sustainability goals and reduce transportation costs,” Catalyze CEO Steve Luker said in a statement. “When combined with our integrated, turnkey offerings, Microgrid Labs’ advanced software and expertise in EV charging infrastructure makes it easier for commercial and industrial fleets to electrify and realize immediate benefits. We look forward to partnering with MGL to remove the costs, risks, and challenges that have previously stood in the way of widespread EV adoption.”

The companies will plan, develop and install integrated fleet electrification solutions, as well as associated vehicles, chargers and renewable power generation and storage infrastructure for commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the U.S.

A combined and streamlined “fleet-as-a-service” offering will help manage the complexities of electric vehcile loads, routes, temperatures and electricity costs, the companies said, as well as financial, technical and regulatory hurdles associated with procuring and managing the necessary renewable energy assets.

“At MGL, we are focused on system-level optimization of fleet electrification planning, design and operations to reduce costs, guarantee operations, and minimize risks,” said Microgrid Labs co-founder Namit Singh. “We look forward to partnering with Catalyze to provide value, expertise, project financing and implementation support to help commercial, industrial and municipal customers electrify their fleets and realize the benefits of zero-emission transportation.”

Microgrid Labs in November announced that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J), a Dallas-based professional-services company, had also taken a minority stake in the company.

In addition to its Boulder headquarters, Catalyze operates offices in California, Massachusetts, New York and Texas. The company is backed by energy investors EnCap Investments L.P. and Yorktown Partners LLC.

