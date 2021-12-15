Closures in Boulder County due to high winds

Latest Headlines

Closures in Boulder County due to high winds

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

High winds in Boulder County have led to several closures Wednesday.

The Boulder County Courthouse on Pearl Street has been closed for the rest of the day due to a power outage caused by the high winds.

County health officials also said the COVID testing site at the Boulder County Fairgrounds has been closed due the wind.

Also closed early Wednesday afternoon were the pro shop and winter season “bubble” at the Rocky Mountain Tennis Center, 1345 28th St., Boulder, due to a loss of power reported at 11:15 a.m., and the potential danger to the bubble structure in the high winds.

This is a developing story.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Boulder Divorce Attorney – Tanis McGonegal Family Law

    Boulder Divorce Attorney and Child Custody Lawyers The post Boulder Divorce Attorney – Tanis McGonegal Family Law appeared first on...
  2. How Do You Commemorate A Loved One?

    How do you commemorate a loved one? Landmark Monuments creates the most unique artisan monuments in Wyoming. Owner Rhonda Carey...
  3. Financial Planning For Retirement

    Who is helping you with your financial planning for retirement? Scheduling an appointment with Kevin Dunnigan is a wise move....
  4. Affordable Cremation Is A Thoughtful Choice

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary in Frederick provides affordable cremation services. For many people, affordable creation is a thoughtful choice that...
  5. Happy Holidays From Wyatt’s Wet Goods

    Happy holidays from Wyatt’s Wet Goods in Longmont! Think of Wyatt’s when you are stocking up for the holidays. They...