CU Buffs ink 19 players on signing day

Karl Dorrell and his staff still have plenty of work ahead in shaping Colorado’s roster for the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, however, the Buffaloes completed a significant part of that process, signing 19 players to national letters of intent.

“We had a good signing day,” the Buffaloes’ head coach said. “It’s a good class of guys so far in our class. … We felt like we’re off to a great start. I felt our coaches have done a really good job with identifying and evaluating, and cross checking the current guys that we’ve signed up for today.”

Currently, Rivals.com ranks CU’s class as the fourth-best in the Pac-12, while 247Sports.com has the Buffs at No. 6. Rivals has CU at No. 41 nationally, while 247Sports has the Buffs at No. 48.

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, CU has had just one class rank among the top half of the Pac-12. The 2020 class was No. 6 by Rivals, but No. 7 by 247Sports.

This class won’t be complete until after the regular signing period, which begins in February but the Buffs nearly filled the class with Wednesday’s signings.

“We know that we’ve got to get into phase two after the Christmas break, but we feel that the first part of this class is exactly what we’re looking for,” Dorrell said.

CU’s class includes players from every position group as the staff looks to replace those who are leaving the program, either through graduation or transfer.

Three position groups were of particular importance in this class. The Buffs signed five defensive backs, three linebackers and three receivers.

Across the board, the Buffs’ class is loaded with good size. All three receivers are at least 6-feet, 2-inches tall. All three cornerbacks are listed at 6-0 or 6-1. Tight end Zach Courtney (6-6, 235) and tackles Carter Edwards (6-5, 280) and Travis Gray (6-7, 295) are all big, athletic players for the offense.

Dorrell said there is a more important common trait among this group, however.

“I think they do have a common thread about being winners and about being impactful that way of infusing part of their persona within the program,” he said. “A lot of these guys have had a lot of success and most guys do that are in the recruiting fashion. They are successful, but what I see with this group is that they know we’re not far away from where we can be a really good team. And they feel that they can be a difference maker in helping us get there in a fast period of time.

“I think that’s the common thread that’s throughout the 19 is being able to compete, being able to help this team win and they see they see an avenue for themselves to do that early.”

There are still some holes to be filled in the roster, however, and there will be more attrition.

Currently, CU has a projected 88 scholarship players for the 2022 season and must get to 85. They’ll likely add at least a handful of recruits and/or transfers, which means some more attrition will be needed.

With the 19 prep players signed Wednesday, Dorrell and his staff will work on finalizing the roster over the next few months.

“We’ve got another month to go in terms of January being another impactful month to continue to fill out this class,” he said. “We still feel there’s a lot of opportunity and good players that are out there, both from a (transfer) portal standpoint and guys that could be impactful for us in this ’22 class.”

Dorrell said the Buffs need “maybe two more” offensive linemen and that they would like to get another defensive lineman, another inside linebacker and more help at safety.

Dorrell added that the Buffs are probably good at running back, but, “We’re hopeful to maybe gain one.”