CU Buffs signing day bios

A look at the players signing national letters of intent with the Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday:

Aaron Austin

School: North Crawley (Texas) H.S.

Position: DL

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Played three varsity seasons at North Crawley, located in Fort Worth. … Helped his team give up just 18.7 points per game in the last two seasons. … He was first-team All-District 3-6A at defensive end this season. … In addition to football, he has competed in power lifting. … Wants to pursue coaching when he is done playing.

Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson: “He is a kid that I call a three-down player. He has a lot of position flexibility. I’m really excited about him. The biggest thing I love about him is his ability to rush the passer. He’s going to be fun to watch.”

Zach Courtney

School: Post (Texas) H.S.

Position: TE

Height/weight: 6-6, 235

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Rated the No. 22 tight end prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN. … Played tight end and defensive end at Post and was on varsity for three years. … Caught 29 passes for 493 yards and eight touchdowns, along with three two-point conversions during his career. As a senior, he caught 20 passes for 390 yards and five TDs. … On defense, he had 212 tackles, 49 tackles for loss and seven sacks in his career. … Played basketball and track and field at Post. … Both of his siblings played sports in college.

Tight ends coach Bryan Cook: “He’s a great kid and hard worker. He’s kind of a throw back. He’s got some versatility. He’s got explosiveness, too.”

Dylan Dixson

School: Pearland (Texas) H.S.

Position: S

Height/weight: 6-2, 190

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Top rated player in the class, according to 247Sports, with a rating of .8742. … He is ranked as a top 50 safety national by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. … Played varsity all four years at Pearland. … In addition to safety, he played receiver and linebacker. … Posted 257 tackles, 23 TFLs, six sacks and six interceptions in his career. As a senior, he had 88 tackles, three TFLs and two interceptions. … Had a .360 batting average in baseball. … His father and three older brothers all played sports in college.

Safeties coach Brett Maxie: “He was a very productive player in high school. Very physical, high football IQ. He runs to the ball, has really good ball skills.”

Carter Edwards

School: Presbyterian Christian (Miss.) H.S.

Position: OL

Height/weight: 6-5, 280

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: ESPN and 247Sports both list him as a top-100 tackle in the class. … Played varsity all four years. … As a senior, he helped his team average 279.2 rushing yards per game and 21 rushing touchdowns. … Was named to the MAIS All-State team. … Threw the discus for the PCHS track and field team.

Head coach Karl Dorrell: “He’s a very, very special player. Very talented guy that can play a number of positions on the offensive line. We like him at tackle because that’s where we’re thin. Very, very intelligent player.”

Travis Gray

School: Cherokee Trail (Colo.) H.S.

Position: OT

Height/weight: 6-7, 295

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Will enroll at CU in January. … Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 player in Colorado. … Lettered all four years at Cherokee Trail. … Led a line that helped CTHS rack up 429.5 yards per game this year, including 163.3 on the ground. … His father, Lamarr, played at CU from 1986-90, helping the Buffs win the national title in 1990. His brother, Trace, helped CSU-Pueblo win a Division II national title in 2014. … Cousin Joshua Gray plays at Oregon State.

Dorrell: “He is kind of the ring leader of this class. He’s the best communicator about keeping this class focused on what his purpose is. He’s a natural born left tackle. He’s a very good athlete. He’s just learning the game.”

Simeon Harris

School: Benecia (Calif.) H.S.

Position: CB

Height/weight: 6-0, 175

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports; 2 – Rivals.com

Notable: Rated as a top-100 player in California. … Played three years of varsity, including two after transferring to Benecia. … As a senior, he caught 39 passes for 602 yards and nine touchdowns on offense and had 40 tackles and two interceptions on defense. He also returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns. … Has also played basketball and track and field. He was a league champion in the 400 meters.

Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin: “He’s got long length, a lot of position flexibility. He has athletic confidence that is kind of contagious. He’s a lock-in kid. He’s cool, calm and collected.”

Eoghan Kerry

School: Mater Dei (Calif.) H.S.

Position: OLB

Height/weight: 6-3, 230

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Will enroll at CU in January. … Unanimous top-80 prospect in California by the recruiting services. … Ranked as the No. 48 outside linebacker in the country by Rivals. … Played three years on varsity, including two at Mater Dei. … Helped Mater Dei go 12-0 this year and win the CIF State title. He was part of a defense that allowed just 12.7 points per game.

Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski: “He’s a very versatile outside linebacker prospect, which is why he reminds me of a player like (CU legend) Chad Brown. When he’s around the ball, the ball gets out and good things happen when you’re around the ball. He’s going to be a good one for us. I think he can play a lot of different spots.”

Ashton Logan

School: Orange Lutheran (Calif.) H.S.

Position: P

Height/weight: 6-2, 195

Star ratings: 2 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Originally committed to CU in the class of 2021, but grayshirted and delayed his enrollment. He’ll arrive at CU in January…. Ranked among the top 10 punters for 2021 class by kicking guru Chris Sailer. … Played four years on varsity. He averaged 38.0 yards on 67 punts and went 45-of-47 on extra points. … Special teams player of the year in the Trinity League in 2020.

Director of quality control/special teams Chris Reinert: “Really excited about what he does. He does what we’re looking for. He can flip the field for us.”

Kaden Ludwick

School: Clackamas (Ore.) H.S.

Position: OLB

Height/weight: 6-4, 315

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Rated as the No. 5 player in Oregon by 247Sports.com and No. 7 by ESPN. … A four-year varsity player at Clackamas. … Played both outside linebacker and tight end. … First-team all-state as a senior and was the Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year. … Named the 6A co-defensive player of the year by Prep Redzone. … First-team all-conference three times. … Recorded 43 tackles as a senior.

Michalowski: “He’s a big, physical edge player. He really fits what we want to do defensively on the edge, which is rush, crush and close. He embodies that when we watch him play. Just huge upside with him. You definitely don’t want to leave him unblocked, because he’ll make plays there.”

Owen McCown

School: Rusk (Texas) H.S.

Position: QB

Height/weight: 6-2, 175

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Rated a top-50 quarterback in the class by most recruiting services. … Played two years in Charlotte, N.C., before the family moved to Texas. … Threw for 4,576 yards, 45 TDs and 10 INTs during his career, while adding 678 rushing yards and 20 TDs. … This season, was the District 10-4A-II offensive MVP after completing 262-of-388 passes (67.5%) for 3,362 yards, 36 TD and 4 INTs. He also ran for 371 yards and 11 TD. … Averaged 19.6 points and 5.3 assists in basketball as a junior. … His father, Josh, was an NFL quarterback for 18 years and was coached for a brief time by CU head coach Karl Dorrell. … His uncle, Luke, had a 12-year career as a QB in the NFL.

Quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf: “He is exciting. He’s a really good athlete, has a nice arm; he’s accurate, he’s smart. We’re very excited about him.”

Keyshon Mills

School: Little Elm (Texas H.S.

Position: CB

Height/weight: 6-1, 190

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: In the 247Sports composite rankings, he’s listed as the No. 101 corner in the class. … Played on varsity for three years. … As a senior, he had four interceptions, eight pass breakups, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. … Second-team all-district as a sophomore and junior.

Martin: “Fluid, smooth athlete. He’s versatile. He plays with a competitive chip on his shoulder, something I really like.

Grant Page

School: Fairview (Colo.) H.S.

Position: WR

Height/weight: 6-3, 190

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Had been committed to Nebraska since June before flipping to CU on Wednesday. … Ranked the No. 3 player in Colorado by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals. … According to MaxPreps.com, he caught 173 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 TD over the past three years. He caught 76 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 TDs as a sophomore in 2019. … First Fairview player to sign with CU since 2002.

Dorrell: “That was a great, great get for us. … One of the best players in our state. … Great ball skills. We’re excited we got one from our backyard to come to us.”

Oakie Salave’a

School: Tafuna (American Samoa) H.S.

Position: Athlete

Height/weight: 6-4, 220

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports; 2 – Rivals.com

Notable: Rated as the No. 1 prospect from American Samoa. … Played varsity for four years and in a variety of positions. His team went 31-7 in four years, including 20-0 the last two years. … Was ASHSAA MVP the past two years. … Projected to begin his time at CU at quarterback, but could also move to safety at some point. … His father, Okland, played at CU from 1986-89 and was a starting defensive lineman for the 1989 team that went undefeated in the regular season.

Dorrell: “He’s so excited to be here and be a part of this program. He’s a great athlete. He’s done a number of things in high school. He just wants to find a way to get on the football field. We’re going to give him a shot at quarterback.”

Aubrey Smith

School: Buford (Ga.) H.S.

Position: LB

Height/weight: 6-3, 215

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, which ranks him as the No. 9 inside linebacker in the class. … Played four years on varsity and helped Buford to three consecutive state championships. … During his career, he had 418 tackles. As a senior, he had 118 tackles while playing linebacker and safety. … Also competes in track and field. … Older brother Austin played football at Tennessee.

Inside linebackers coach Mark Smith: “This young man is special. If you like punishing, physical, instinctive, downhill linebackers, this is the guy. He is the modern day linebacker. This guy has done nothing but win in his high school career.”

Xavier Smith

School: Langston Hughes (Ga.) H.S.

Position: S

Height/weight: 6-2, 185

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports; 2 – Rivals.com

Notable: Will enroll at CU in January. … Ranked as the No. 102 safety in the class by the 247Sports composite rankings. … Played four years on varsity, including three seasons at Langston Hughes. … Helped Langston Hughes to a state runner-up finish (losing to Buford). … Played quarterback, safety, nickel, running back and kick returner at times. … For his career, he threw for 1,789 yards and 20 touchdowns, ran for 1,274 yards and 18 TD and racked up 1,525 all-purpose yards. … On defense s a senior he had 40 tackles and three interceptions and was the region player of the year. … Ran track and was state runner-up in the 400 meters. Earned all-state in four events.

Maxie: “He made the transition to safety and he’s been very productive. He’s very competitive, coming from the quarterback position. One of the things he’s really good at is zone coverage.”

Chase Sowell

School: Atascocita (Texas) H.S.

Position: WR

Height/weight: 6-3, 185

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Committed to CU on Tuesday. … Had a breakout senior year, catching 70 passes for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had a 68-yard punt return for touchdown. … Has also played baseball and was first-team All-District 21-6A last season. … Father, Ronnie, played baseball at Florida and his mother, Keisha, played soccer for the Gators.

Dorrell: “He’s a tremendous athlete, a really good baseball player and football player. He hasn’t been playing receiver all that much in his short football career. Very good body control, good ball skills, runs well. This is a very unique talent.”

Jordyn Tyson

School: Allen (Texas) H.S.

Position: WR

Height/weight: 6-2, 180

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Listed as the No. 87 receiver nationally by Rivals. … Transferred to Allen as a senior, but played a total of three years on varsity. … Attended three different high schools. … As a senior, he caught 80 passes for 1,512 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also threw two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. … Posted eight 100-yard games this year. … Also played basketball. … His father, John, played football at Florida A&M. … His brother, Jaylon, is on the basketball team at Texas.

Dorrell: “Very, very dynamic player. He has the ability with his quickness and body control to perform like a smaller receiver and play big like a bigger receiver.”

Victor Venn

School: Buford (Ga.) H.S.

Position: RB

Height/weight: 5-10, 175

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Ranked as the No. 67 running back nationally by the 247Sports composite rankings. … Ranked as the No. 16 running back by Rivals. … Played four years on varsity and helped Buford win three state titles. … In his career, he had 3,010 yards and 36 touchdowns on 367 carries (8.2 per carry). … Named All-State and All-region as a senior. … Ran sprints for the track and field team. Posted a top time of 10.64 in the 100 meters.

Running backs coach Darian Hagan: “He’s super talented. He’s really, really fast. This guy is going to do some special things for the Buffs. I’m fired up about him and fired up about his potential. He can do it all. He has really good hips, really good hands, really good vision. I think the sky is the limit for him.”

Joshua Wiggins

School: Klein Oak (Texas) H.S.

Position: CB

Height/weight: 6-1, 180

Star ratings: 3 – 247Sports and Rivals.com

Notable: Will enroll at CU in January. … One of the youngest players in the class, as he won’t turn 18 until July 20. … Ranked as the No. 87 corner by the 247Sports composite rankings. … Played three years on varsity. … Had an interception and blocked field goal as a senior. … Competed in track and field. … His brother, Kevric Jr., played football at Jackson State.

Martin: “He finds a way to be real sticky in coverage. He has that confidence, has a pedigree, being that his brother plays for JSU. A guy that possesses great ability to close the distance in coverage. He plays the ball really well in the air.”

(Note: Coach quotes from the CU-produced signing day show)