Dining Buzz: From Misletoe Margaritas to a Feast of the Seven Fishes, Boulder County spots dishing up festive fare

Louisville recently saw the opening of The Rotary, 1116 W. Dillon Road. The second location of a self-described fine-casual eatery that launched in Denver, this restaurant spotlights Chef Don Gragg’s Churrasco-style rotisserie specialties.

Diners can opt for a plate in which they select a protein, two sides and a sauce. A bowl option works similarly, except that patrons can choose between a base of Jasmine rice with brown butter or sweet potato hash, one protein and a sauce.

New menu items include a spice-rubbed tri-tip, Cobb and shaved kale salads, seasonally inspired side dishes and sandwiches. There’s also a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails available.

The abundance of choices and flexible menu makes it possible for the full-fledged carnivore, gluten-free, paleo, vegan and Whole30 adherents to readily find something that suits their needs.

New Year’s party

Hard to believe that 2021 is almost over. Avanti Food and Beverage, 1401 Pearl. St., Boulder, is putting on a rooftop New Year’s Eve celebration to bid this year farewell. Entry is free and DJ Musa will be providing tunes. The evening promises to be full of surprises during the 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. festivities.

Avanti has a limited number of VIP tables available ranging from a $100 bronze-level table for two, which includes a bottle of La Marca prosecco, two specialty Casamigos tequila shooters, appetizers from local pizzeria New Yorkese and a selection of noisemakers and party hats. The $500 diamond-level table seats 10 and comes with three bottles of La Marca prosecco and 10 specialty Casamigos tequila shooters in addition to the New Yorkese appetizers and party favors. Find tickets at avantifandb.ticketsauce.com/e/avanti-boulder-nye.

Holiday feasts

The Big Red F restaurants in Boulder will be offering a multitude of holiday celebration options, starting with the dine-in only Feast of the Seven Fishes at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 928 Pearl St., Boulder. Inspired by the Southern Italian tradition, this grand meal features an assortment of seafood, including clams with white beans and striped bass en papillote. Reservations for the $85 per-person meal can be made at jaxfishhouse.com.

Meanwhile, the West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder, has a pre-order and pick-up program for at-home celebrations, which includes house-cured and smoked holiday hams, house-made eggnog, hand-crafted fudge and peppermint bark and canned cocktails. The order deadline is Saturday at 5 p.m. and pickup takes place on Dec. 23 between noon and 8 p.m. Ordering is available at exploretock.com/thewestendtavern.

Centro, 950 Pearl St., Boulder, is also offering festive specials on Dec. 24-26. These include include a seafood chile relleno and a grilled bone-in pork chop. Celebratory libations on tap include White Christmas Margarita, Mistletoe Margarita and a full lineup of warm drinks. Reservations can be made at centromexican.com.

Celebrate Christmas Eve at the Post Chicken & Beer with dressed-up specials and and pairings of fried bird and bubbles. Specials include warm crab dip, Backyard Saison beer-steamed mussels, chicken-fried duck à l’orange and $65 bottles of NV Taittinger Brut La Francaise. Reservations are available at postchickenandbeer.com.

For those interested in doing seasonal celebrations at home, Cafe Aion, 1235 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, offers a $55 at-home paella kit that includes the fixings for a most festive meal to replicate one of Cafe Aion’s most celebrated menu items. The kit consists of a recipe, short-grain Bomba rice, a tomato-saffron base, chorizo, chicken and shrimp, as well as a 10-inch pan to cook it all up in. This meal, and other offerings from Aion, are available at toasttab.com/1235group/v3.

Popular breakfast and brunch purveyor Tangerine, 379 Main St., Longmont, is dishing out a number of seasonal specials throughout December. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s the vegetarian gingerbread-spiced pancakes topped with cranberry gastrique, white chocolate sauce, vanilla chips and whipped cream. Three of these specialty pancakes are available for $12.99, and those with smaller appetites can enjoy one for $6.59.

If one’s preference runs to the savory, there’s a $13.99 mushroom and bacon frittata consisting of a three-egg omelet topped with roasted mushrooms, bacon, goat cheese, spinach, marinated tomatoes and a pesto hollandaise drizzle.

Drink specials include a white peppermint mocha, a holiday spritz composed of cava, house-made cranberry puree, Grand Mariner and orange zest and a white chocolate chai spiked with brandy.