Rolling I-70 closures expected throughout Wednesday due to snow, winds

Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are snowpacked and icy near Silverthorne on Dec. 15, 2021.
By | jshapiro@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
The Colorado State Patrol closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Vail to Silverthorne due to poor conditions Wednesday morning for a brief time and they say to expect rolling closures throughout the day because of the weather.

There are currently no closures on the highway. For the latest information visit Colorado Department of Transportation’s map.

On Wednesday, hurricane-force winds are expected for much of the mountains, with gusts even reaching 80 mph in Denver. A morning snowstorm is also hitting the hills.

Two early morning snow squall warnings covered an area from Silverthorne and Frisco to Georgetown, Empire, Idaho Springs and Montezuma.

CDOT first reported an I-70 closure just before 7 a.m. CDOT has also issued traction laws for much of the hills, meaning you might have to chain up if you are bracing the rough conditions.

Loveland Pass was also closed.

Officials say not only to avoid driving but to avoid being outside if possible on Wednesday.

