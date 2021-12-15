Jason Mraz brings feel-good pop rock, folk to Macky Auditorium

In 2002, Jason Mraz — an artist who emerged from San Diego’s coffeehouse circuit — reached international popularity with his single “Remedy ( I Won’t Worry),” an energetic and catchy track where his songwriting skills and vocal chops shined.

Mraz wrote the tune for a best friend who was diagnosed with cancer, but the universal themes of not succumbing to anxiety-ridden thoughts hit home with listeners who just couldn’t get enough of Mraz’s uplifting pop rock.

The positive singer-songwriter once again provided feel-good tunes with his 2020 release “Look for the Good.” The 12-track collection seems to disperse wisdom and heartwarming anecdotes that folks could use more than ever in a post-pandemic world.

Mraz is somewhat of a bohemian musical life coach who offers up solid advice in a danceable form.

Who would expect anything less from a former high school cheerleader?

The 2020 album boasts reggae-drenched bangers and even features the unexpected rapping skills of stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish on “You Do You.”

“Gratitude” is a sort of an appreciation-for-the-haters mantra, where Mraz expresses his thanks to the individuals that gave him a hard time in the past –– girls that turned him down and boys that kicked his ass.

On the same track, he also praises the unsung heroes that often don’t get the credit they deserve.

“I thank the volunteers for giving up their time for free (thank you),I thank the engineers, all those who keep our water clean (thank you),I thank the janitors for all their years behind the scenes (thank you),They shaped my life.”

From singing with Muppets on “Sesame Street” to collaborating with Colbie Caillat on “Lucky” — a ballad that still makes the rounds at weddings as a popular first-dance song — the laid-back musician continues to stay true to his sound and message.

The Virginia-born creative — a self-proclaimed hemp and cannabis supporter — will play two nights (8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) at CU Boulder’s Macky Auditorium in support of his “Live & Acoustic” tour.

The tour’s title is a homage to his first ever independent 2001 record of the same name. It was re-released in November as an anniversary edition and featured two unreleased songs from the original recordings — ”Water” and “What We Want.”

Fans can expect to hear plenty of the old-school songs from Mraz’s formative days spent gigging in Southern Cali.

Mraz will be joined by Toca Rivera and special guest Gregory Page, two talented peers who have known him since his coffee shop days.

Tickets start at $50.95.

We caught up with the Grammy Award-winning artist ahead of his Boulder gigs to find out more about his latest album, what he plans to do during his Colorado visit, his top essential must-have records and what he hopes 2022 delivers.

Kalene McCort: Love your song “Look for The Good.” Seems like the perfect anthem for the times, when so many folks seem to be in conflict with one another. What inspired you to craft this song?

Jason Mraz: Your observation is exactly right. So many folks seem to be in conflict with one another. I feel it’s important to counter that behavior with music that represents unity through diversity. In life there will always be suffering, so let’s turn up the music, look for the good and help each other out.

KM: What are you most looking forward to about your Boulder two-night run at Macky Auditorium and do you have any Colorado activities, like dispensary touring, planned for your visit?

JM: Good question. I’ll likely do some holiday shopping at Vuori, take my dad to a dispensary and then get us both dizzy in Meow Wolf.

KM: What was it like collaborating with comedian Tiffany Haddish on your track “You Do You” and how did you link up with this lady of laughs?

JM: I’m sure every songwriter thinks they’re a comic. I enjoy hanging out with comedians. Tiffany is very approachable and always down to clown. She loves new experiences, plus she has a foundation giving a hand up to youth girls coming out of foster care. I knew the song would resonate with her and her mission. She fully owned it.

KM: What three albums would you want to have with you if you were stranded on a deserted island?

JM: Gregory Page, “One Hell Of A Memory,” for sentimental reasons. “Amir,” by Henri Texier, for the beauty of it. The “Forrest Gump” soundtrack for the long play/variety.

KM: So much of your music is filled with positivity. Do you ever struggle with feeling low? If so, how do you pull yourself out of that gloomy mood state?

JM: I wouldn’t say I struggle with feeling low — but I get low a lot — and it’s music that helps me make sense of human gloom. Rather than tell myself more bad things when I’m low — which would only perpetuate the low feeling — I instead sing into the gloom and turn all that pain into poetry. It’s the same process as composting. From our scraps and waste, new soil can be made. Seeds awaken and surprise, flowers are now growing out of the mud.

KM: It’s hard to believe 2021 is almost over. Reflecting back, what would you say was one of the highlights of this year? Do you have any future goals you’d like to see come to fruition in 2022?

JM: In the summer of 2021, we finally got to tour the reggae album, “Look For The Good.” That was fun. It was nice to be back outdoors with dancing crowds; 2022 is already looking to be another active year. I’ll be recording — and hopefully releasing — a new album project with my collaborators Raining Jane, with whom I recorded my 2014 “Yes!” album. I’ve never traveled across Canada from one side to the other, so we’re currently working on a plan to explore that remote part of the continent.