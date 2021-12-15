QB Drew Carter discusses his goals with CU Buffs men’s basketball

As Drew Carter was conducting one of his first interviews as a Colorado basketball player — and one of his first with the Buffaloes, period, given he was kept off-limits from the media during the football season — guard Keeshawn Barthelemy briefly interrupted with a bold proclamation.

“Julian Hammond is the best QB on the team,” Barthelemy declared with a laugh.

That, of course, will only be settled if Hammond, CU’s freshman guard and a former standout quarterback at Cherry Creek, ever decides to return to the gridiron to compete alongside Carter. Until that unlikely turn of events, Carter remains the most prominent two-sport athlete in decades on CU’s campus, despite being less than two weeks into workouts with coach Tad Boyle’s basketball program.

On Wednesday, Carter spoke with BuffZone about his decision to walk on with the men’s basketball team, despite his status as the current No. 2 quarterback for coach Karl Dorrell’s football program. Carter said out of high school he wanted to pursue his dual-sport passions, and nothing about his first FBS-level football season did anything to change his mind.

“I came here with intentions of playing both, and I’m staying true to that.” Carter said, “The guys have been super welcoming and super nice. The conditioning part, just getting the basketball legs being inside, that’s the toughest part. But other than that, it hasn’t been too bad.”

While his football coaches were putting the final touches on the 2022 recruiting class across campus on national signing day, Carter on Wednesday was back on the CU Events Center floor helping the Buffs continue preparations for Saturday’s home game against Cal State Bakersfield (noon, Pac-12 Network).

Carter was a dual-sport star at Tigard High in Oregon, where he averaged 25.0 points, six rebounds, and three assists while earning first team All-State honors as a junior (between COVID and his early enrollment at CU, Carter didn’t play basketball as a high school senior). In 2019-20, Carter also was selected as his conference’s player of the year.

How he will fit into the basketball program remains to be seen. Boyle previously has said these weeks in December would be a sort of evaluation period for the 6-foot-3 guard, and Boyle reiterated that stance on Wednesday. Carter is unlikely to see much playing time with the basketball team, but for a squad operating with only 11 healthy scholarship players this season — a total that includes another freshman guard, Javon Ruffin, who hasn’t played yet as he recovers from a knee injury —the highly athletic Carter still could be a valuable asset for the Buffs at practice.

“That’s another discussion that I’m going to have to have with Drew here as we head into our Christmas break,” Boyle said. “His football responsibilities don’t really start until mid-January.”

Mid-January, when the CU football team begins its official offseason workout program, will be the biggest early test for Carter’s dual-sport aspirations. Carter was used in six games by Dorrell and his staff earlier this fall, thus burning his season of eligibility despite not throwing a pass in three of those appearances. At the end of an Oct. 16 win against Arizona, he was inserted simply to handle a couple last-minute kneel-downs.

Despite that checkered usage on the football field, Carter said Boyle and Dorrell “have a plan” for him in terms of balancing his workouts. And, for now, Carter has no intention of detouring from his two-sport goals.

“I think I can bring a lot. I think I can bring a lot of leadership (to basketball),” Carter said. “I can shoot very well and I think I’m a really good teammate. I love this school and I just want to compete in both sports. Time management definitely has been a huge deal, but I’ve been doing it my whole life and I’m used to it, so it’s not that much of a big change.”