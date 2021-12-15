Wind leads to power outages in Boulder

High winds and powerful gusts have led to some power outages in Boulder.

Xcel’s power outage map shows a number of outages particularly in south Boulder, the largest of which is impacting about 1,700 customers in the Table Mesa area.

Another outage is impacting about 700 people near Jamestown, according to the site.

Not surprising, but we're seeing some outages here in #Boulder, largest impacting about 1,700 in the Table Mesa area #cowx #Windsday pic.twitter.com/5yvIWfPAEl — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) December 15, 2021

No estimates were given on when power might be restored to those areas. Boulder County scanner traffic has been busy all morning with calls of downed power poles and lines.

A storm system moving in from the Pacific has brought gusts of up to 90 mph to the Boulder area. The top reading reported by the National Weather Service office in Boulder late Wednesday was 95 mph at White Ranch open space just southwest of Rocky Flats, and 91 mph in a southwest Boulder County location.