Singing cats and clocks: Boulder Opera’s ‘L’enfant et les sortilèges’ brings whimsy to the Dairy

In August, Boulder Opera Company kept audiences entertained with Opera in the Park — a free day of theatrics and song that featured work from a variety of world-famous productions at the Boulder Bandshell.

Attendees enjoyed picnic lunches and concessions from a beer garden as they watched classic scenes and heard choruses from “Madama Butterfly,” “The Elixir of Love,” “Il Trovatore” and “La Traviata.”

Now in its 10th season, the nonprofit has started up its family series again with “L’enfant et les sortilèges”, by Maurice Ravel, that opens Friday at the Dairy Arts Center.

“‘The Boy and the Spell’ takes the audience to a magical world of singing cats, a squirrel and even a singing sofa and clock,” said Dianela Acosta, Boulder Opera Company’s executive artistic director. “We have more than 20 fun characters in this short one-hour opera. Beautiful melodies and funny noises are prevalent throughout the opera and are certainly going to entertain the youngest in the audience.”

With eye-catching set design and whimsical costumes, the talented cast delivers an engaging and humorous show for folks of all ages.

“While the opera is a standard of the repertoire, it is quite difficult for a small company to produce because of the demanding large cast,” Acosta said. “But we are double-casting and sometimes triple-casting, which means very quick costume changes for our singers. To say the least, it has been an incredibly busy month of production and we are looking forward to opening night of this delightful opera.”

Tickets are $25-$30. Showtimes include 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The shows — recommended for children ages 6 and up — will be in French with English subtitles.

The 1925 production centers around a child who throws a tantrum after being asked by his mother to do his homework. Upset by being put into time out, the child takes out his frustration on his stuffed animals, books and other objects in his bedroom. The toys and other items come to life and begin to take revenge on the disgruntled tike.

“I think if you ask any opera singer they will tell you that performing for children sometimes outweighs the excitement to perform for adults,” said Jenna Clark, a mezzo-soprano who plays L’enfant in Boulder Opera’s latest production. “It’s a pretty magical experience. Even when I’ve performed roles not directly geared towards children — but accessible to children — it’s always so fun listening to what they laugh at and enjoy. Sometimes it’s pretty unexpected. They often catch or interpret things differently than adults do.”

While Clark doesn’t necessarily change the way in which she performs for younger audiences, the very practice of acting in a performance of this nature reminds her of her own days of youth.

“One of the biggest ways performing an opera geared toward children differs for me is in my own experience of it,” Clark said. “One scene in particular — that occurs towards the end of the opera — that sticks out to me is when the child acknowledges his feelings of loneliness and isolation and all the characters that once taunted him come to his aid and hold him in a comforting embrace while singing a beautiful choral fugue. My experience as Jenna in that moment is so much like L’enfant. It brings me back to my own childhood. This show appeals to a wide audience for sure.”

The vocal offerings of singers portraying a frog, clock, cat, teacup and more will be further complemented by the piano playing of Maggie Hinchliffe.

“This is a story of kindness and repentance,” Acosta said.

While Clark initially viewed opera as stuffy, as she dove deep into the craft, she eventually found herself with a deeper appreciation for the revered art form.

“Opera has layers upon layers and that has kept me endlessly busy and intrigued,” Clark said. “Now I love it, and the opportunity to tell a variety of stories.”

Fans can catch Clark performing with Opera Colorado chorus in Moravec’s “The Shining” — based on Stephen King’s 1977 horror novel — this winter and in Colorado Bach Ensemble’s “St. John Passion” in March.

“I hope to continue performing, teaching and getting better at my craft,” Clark said.

Following this weekend’s family shows, Boulder Opera Company will start prepping for more offerings.

“After our family series wraps up, we will be preparing our mainstage production of ‘Il Trovatore’ by Verdi, which is a singing tour de force and audiences can expect some great voices and popular choruses,” Acosta said.

Tickets are on sale now for the melodrama, set in 16th century Spain, that promises witchcraft, love, murder and more. Shows will run March 19-20 at Dairy Arts Center.

Also this spring, Boulder Opera will bring the Spanish opera “El Gato con Botas” — based on the fairytale of “Puss in Boots” — to local schools throughout Boulder County.

“Our outreach program comes with a study guide and classroom visits so students can really get the whole experience of opera,” Acosta said. “Because of COVID, and schools being mostly organized in separate cohorts, we are looking at performing in outdoor settings to keep everyone safe.”

While the arts organization has pressed on in the face of pandemic shutdowns and setbacks, it hasn’t been without its challenges.

“It’s been a while since our last big production — almost a year — and basically the process of producing opera during COVID times takes longer and costs more,” Acosta said. “We had more singers miss rehearsals due to experiencing cold-like symptoms and having to wait for COVID test results. Even though everyone is vaccinated, we are singing with masks during rehearsals to prevent spreading any viruses.”

Boulder Opera Company is currently accepting donations for its year-end campaign. Monetary support will help to ensure that future shows go on — possibly in unexpected venues throughout town.

“We have done everything we could think of — bar crawls, opera dinners at Caffè Sole, an appearance at the BolderBoulder, flash mobs, operas at the Boulder Bandshell,” Acosta said. “We look forward to bringing another show to the outdoor Boulder Bandshell in August 2022.”

For now, children and children-at-heart can revel in this story of fantasy that champions the power of forgiveness.

“Our singers and creative team are excited to perform in front of a live audience again and to instill a sense of holiday cheer,” Acosta said.