CU Buffs’ 2022 football schedule released

Colorado’s football team will begin and end the 2022 season at home.

On Thursday, the Pac-12 released its full schedule for next season, including the Buffaloes playing six times at home in what will be their 99th season at Folsom Field.

Although the non-conference schedule has been set since 2015, Thursday’s announcement put all 12 pieces of the slate in place for Karl Dorrell’s third season as head coach.

For the second year in a row, the Buffs will open the season with a Friday night home, Sept. 2 against TCU. It will be the first-ever between the Buffs and Horned Frogs.

The opener is followed by back-to-back non-conference road, games, at Air Force and Minnesota. CU hasn’t had two non-conference road games in a season since 2011.

The trip to Air Force will be CU’s first since 1974. The Buffs’ only other trip to Minnesota came in 1992.

The Buffs will open Pac-12 play on Sept. 24 in Boulder against UCLA and then visit Arizona the next week.

Following a bye, the Buffs will play four of the last seven at home. During that stretch, California, Arizona State, Oregon and Utah will visit Folsom Field, while the Buffs will face Oregon State, Southern California and Washington on the road.

The game at USC, on Nov. 11, will be a Friday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Colorado’s full 2022 football schedule

Sept. 2 – TCU (Friday)

Sept. 10 – at Air Force

Sept. 17 – at Minnesota

Sept. 24 – UCLA

Oct. 1 – at Arizona

Oct. 8 – Bye

Oct. 15 – California

Oct. 22 – at Oregon State

Oct. 29 – Arizona State

Nov. 5 – Oregon

Nov. 11 – at Southern California (Friday)

Nov. 19 – at Washington

Nov. 26 – Utah

(Home games in bold; game times TBA)