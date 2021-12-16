Hundreds of Boulder County residents still…

Latest Headlines

Hundreds of Boulder County residents still without power after high winds

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A few hundred Boulder County residents on Thursday night were still without power following high winds that knocked over trees and power lines Wednesday. 

Matt Lindstrom, senior media relations representative with Xcel Energy, said power has been restored for more than 116,000 customers in Colorado since the Wednesday storm but hundreds of residences in Boulder, Jamestown and Nederland are still affected.

He said power was expected to be restored by Thursday night if the pipes or masts containing electric service wires at residences were not damaged. Xcel’s service map at 9 p.m. Thursday still showed 200 customers in Boulder County without power.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Boulder Divorce Attorney – Tanis McGonegal Family Law

    Boulder Divorce Attorney and Child Custody Lawyers The post Boulder Divorce Attorney – Tanis McGonegal Family Law appeared first on...
  2. How Do You Commemorate A Loved One?

    How do you commemorate a loved one? Landmark Monuments creates the most unique artisan monuments in Wyoming. Owner Rhonda Carey...
  3. Financial Planning For Retirement

    Who is helping you with your financial planning for retirement? Scheduling an appointment with Kevin Dunnigan is a wise move....
  4. Affordable Cremation Is A Thoughtful Choice

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary in Frederick provides affordable cremation services. For many people, affordable creation is a thoughtful choice that...
  5. Happy Holidays From Wyatt’s Wet Goods

    Happy holidays from Wyatt’s Wet Goods in Longmont! Think of Wyatt’s when you are stocking up for the holidays. They...