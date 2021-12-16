Javon Ruffin crossing fingers for possible return to CU Buffs men’s basketball

If he has his way, Javon Ruffin still will make meaningful contributions for the Colorado men’s basketball team at some point during the 2021-22 season.

Whether that goal becomes reality remains very much up in the air.

Ruffin recently was cleared to resume all activities at practice for the Buffaloes, a big step for a player that has been battling right knee issues since he arrived in Boulder over the summer. However, Ruffin remains a few weeks away, at best, from being healthy enough to possibly, finally, make his CU Buffs debut.

“Body-wise, I’m getting there, but I’ve still got a ways to go,” Ruffin said. “Every week it’s starting to feel a little better. I’m able to do everything, so that’s a positive. As far as getting used to being back out there and playing pain-free and getting the swelling out, I’ve still got a ways to go.

“I want to play. It’s been forever since I’ve been out there playing in a game and really competing. It just comes down to whatever’s the best decision. If I feel like I’m still dealing with this for another month or two, then it might be worth making sure I get my body right.”

Within the next few weeks, head coach Tad Boyle and Ruffin will discuss the status of Ruffin’s balky right knee. Ruffin suffered a dislocated right kneecap earlier this year, which eventually required surgery to repair cartilage damage.

Ruffin didn’t participate in the Buffs’ summer practices, and also didn’t play in CU’s four-game exhibition trip in August to Costa Rica. Ruffin resumed practicing during the first week of official preseason workouts in late September and early October, logging four minutes in CU’s exhibition opener against Colorado Mines on Oct. 27.

However, four days later Ruffin did not dress for the Buffs’ second exhibition game at Nebraska, and he soon underwent what Boyle described as a “clean up” procedure on his knee. Ruffin only recently returned to practice full-time, still with a brace on his right knee.

Boyle said that any decision regarding a possible redshirt this season won’t be made until Ruffin is finally game-ready. When that occurs, Boyle and Ruffin will evaluate how much of the season remains, and how the 6-foot-5 guard might fit into the rotation. With CU preparing for its 12th game of the season on Saturday against Cal State Bakersfield (noon, Pac-12 Networks), potentially adding Ruffin to the mix would take minutes from the Buffs’ other bigger wings, like starter Elijah Parquet, Nique Clifford, and Luke O’Brien.

Boyle has previously said he believes Ruffin could help the Buffs turn around their current 3-point shooting woes, but the longer Ruffin remains at less than 100 percent, the more likely a redshirt season becomes a reality.

“We’re going to let him get in the flow of things here for a week or two with full practice and see how his knee is feeling, see how he’s feeling,” Boyle said. “Obviously his conditioning has to get up to speed. We’ll get him up to speed, get him up to the point where he’s ready to play, and then, where are we at that point in the season?

“And I’ve got to get a feel for him in the rotation, so I can give him some feedback. It’s a discussion that we’ve had, and will continue to have, as this thing progresses.”