CU Buffs add to 2022 class with 3-star OLB

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The Colorado football team added to its 2022 recruiting class on Friday.

Shakaun Bowser, an outside linebacker from Casteel (Ariz.) High School, signed his national letter of intent with the Buffs, becoming the 20th member of the class. The Buffs signed 19 players on Wednesday.

Rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.com, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Bowser had 14 scholarship offers. He chose CU over Kansas State, Oregon State and others. He also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan and Utah.

According to Maxpreps.com, Bowser had 44 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a senior at Casteel. In three varsity seasons, he had 143 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.

Bowser is the third outside linebacker in the class, joining Eoghan Kerry and Kaden Ludwick.

