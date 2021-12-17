FRCC’s student exhibit ‘Reemerging’ brings an array of talent to Firehouse

Now in its fifth year, the Front Range Community College student art show at Firehouse Art Center in Longmont continues to showcase a diverse array of up-and-coming talent.

This year’s exhibit — appropriately titled “Reemerging,” to reflect the break from pandemic-related isolation — features 20 works in the mediums of painting, drawing, 2D design, 3D design/sculpture and photography.

“I wanted to create an opportunity for our students to experience the professional side of the artworld through a competitive, juried, art show in an actual art space,” said John Cross, lead faculty for the art program at FRCC who spearheaded the initiative years ago. “The Firehouse Art Center was the obvious choice as the premier art space in Longmont. Students get the experience of documenting their work, filling out submission materials, titling, pricing, etcetera. They also — no matter the result — get the experience of having their work accepted or rejected by a jury.”

Visitors can see the wide-ranging works through Jan. 9. From a delicate painting of blossoms in bloom to intricate pen-and ink drawing and intriguing portraiture, the offerings reflect a variety of styles and perspectives.

The works are selected from those crafted in classes at Front Range Community College, allowing for numerous themes to take shape.

“We get our students at the very beginning of their artistic adventure,” Cross said. “I am constantly amazed to see how much they grow over the 15 weeks of a semester. My favorite time is when they recognize in themselves that their hard work and dedication to their craft have paid off in the quality of the work they produce at the end of the class.”

Each year, the works are selected by an artistic professional outside of the college.

“For most, this is their first experience of having their work displayed in this manner,” Cross said. “I am truly proud of the work our students produce and I just love how well it looks on the walls at the gallery.”

This year the pieces were chosen by Brandy Coons, an artist and curator at Firehouse Art Center.

“In selecting works as the juror, I looked at technical skill and individual expression as the main considerations,” Coons said.

As a student at Front Range Community College — in painting, level 3 — Elise Flesher was given an assignment to copy a piece by her favorite artist. She chose a work by Norman Rockwell. After, she was asked to create a work of her own, using his style and technique.

“Since Rockwell was known for creating warm and inviting images that tell a story, I started off with the image of a girl reading a book,” said Flesher. “Behind her — in the picture frame — I elected to insert a partial copy of a mural that Rockwell did for a library.”

Her detailed piece reflects both skill and imaginative excellence.

“The ‘Cozy Reader’ image is about her being carried away by the story using the added sense of whimsy that Rockwell might include,” Flesher said. “As another tribute to Rockwell, I included adding ‘NR’ on the book to replicate the style that he used for his signature. I wanted people to enjoy the moment and picture themselves engrossed in a book — under a warm blanket — with nothing but the company of their imagination.”

Flesher was awarded the Juror’s Award, the equivalent of Best in Show for the painting.

“I was stunned to receive the Juror’s Award,” Flesher said. “It was most unexpected and certainly a wonderful surprise.”

While some pieces provide a sense of comfort to onlookers, others serve as a reminder of how life has shifted post-pandemic.

“I thought it would be comical to enlarge the little piece of fabric that has been following everyone around since March 2020,” said Jess Wassmer, whose oversized surgical mask sculpture won second place in the category of sculpture. “It is supposed to emulate the dirty, common blue mask one would see in the parking of a King Soopers. I suppose there can be a meaning behind the work, there has been a lot of new trash that has been created with these masks that are going into our environment. But mostly I wanted people to see it, relate to it and think about the place that the mask now has in our everyday lives.”

Wassmer’s piece — composed of cardboard and spray paint — took about a month to complete.

“I am glad that others liked my piece,” Wassmer said. “The award is nice, but I would have enjoyed the piece regardless. Most everyone I show it to gets a kick out of it and that is enough, to be honest.”

Wassmer’s work has become a favorite of Firehouse visitors.

“Generally, the feedback is that everyone loves the large sculptural face mask,” said Elaine Waterman, Firehouse Art Center’s executive director. “People can’t pass by it without making some comment.”

Judi Strahota’s photograph “Hot” won first place in the photography category. The image shows two girls enjoying a day out in Boulder. Nearby, an illuminated sign that displays the word “Hot” can be seen in a storefront’s window.

“For many years, my artist perspective has been observing a variety of relationships — one object or material to another, the relationship of people and objects and people in an environment,” said Strahota. “I delight in people enjoying themselves and on a blue-sky sunny day in July, I noticed these two women walking on the Pearl Street Mall. As they were passing me a second time, I asked if I could take their picture.”

Strahota’s image has a timeless feel and while it was snapped in 2021, it could easily have been taken in another decade.

“I prefer shooting unplanned moments and took their photograph right then and there in front of Haagen-Dazs’ storefront.” Strahota said. “I observed their proximity to that neon sign and asked if they could shift a few inches to the right of the neon sign. I thought it was a perfect relationship of people to an environment. They are definitely in tune with each other, the colors are great and I love their facial expressions.”

While Strahota has exhibited numerous sculpture pieces nationally and abroad, this is her first time exhibiting photography.

“I don’t set an intention for people to walk away with a specific message from my artwork,” Strahota said. “I prefer to work with compelling materials and subject matter and present in a way that allows a viewer to apply their own experience, find their own meaning or story or just tune in to the joy or beauty.”

She is enjoying exploring the documentary-style medium.

“I am learning a great deal from my digital photography teacher, Kevin Hoth, at Front Range Community College and am happy to be in a creative flow,” Strahota said.

While Strahota has shown other artwork before, for many students this is their first time exhibiting work in a gallery setting.

“It’s professional practice for an artist to develop a specialty or specific interest over time,” Coons said. “As an artist’s career matures, they find a focus and their work crystallizes. For students — starting to learn process and materials — it can be really refreshing to see the energy and diverse perspectives they bring to introductory assignments. It’s a nice reminder that still lifes or figure studies, or objects expressing burgeoning technical skill can be really exciting.”

Much of the work continues to exceed onlookers’ expectations.

“When people view the show, they are always impressed that the artists are college kids,” Waterman said. “But, I’ve found that the term isn’t really correct, since many of the artists have come into the gallery to show friends and family their work. There really is a range, with some younger students focusing on establishing a comprehensive portfolio before diving deeper into art education, to others just wanting to flex their creative muscles over the pandemic.”

FRCC also plans to purchase a piece to house in its permanent collection.

“I am always impressed by the work and how well the show comes together as an expression of the talent and skill coming out of our local community,” Coons said.