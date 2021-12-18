CU Buffs add JUCO linebacker to 2022 class

CU Buffs add JUCO linebacker to 2022 class

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
After signing 19 players to national letters of intent on Wednesday, Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell said the Buffaloes still wanted to add an inside linebacker.

On Saturday, they did.

CU announced Isaac Hurtado, a transfer from Fullerton College, as the latest addition to the 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker had 45 tackles and five sacks as a freshman this year at Fullerton. He will enroll at CU in January and has four years to play three seasons.

Prior to Fullerton, Hurtado played at Cypress (Calif.) High School.

Hurtado is the second inside linebacker in the class, along with Aubrey Smith of Buford, Ga.

