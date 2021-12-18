CU Buffs men’s basketball holds off Cal State Bakersfield

In the final tune-up ahead of the most anticipated home game of the season, the Colorado Buffaloes rediscovered their shooting touch and made sure they weren’t caught looking ahead.

CU emerged from its finals week lull on Saturday to post a 60-46 win against Cal State Bakersfield. It was the Buffs’ final test before a visit from No. 7 Kansas on Tuesday.

It was the Buffs’ defense that led the way, as CU held CSU Bakersfield to a .273 mark overall from the field with a 2-for-14 showing on 3-pointers. The Buffs pulled away for the win despite losing leading scorer and rebounder Jabari Walker early in the contest. Walker appeared to absorb a shot to his head and was taken to the locker room just 4 minutes, 21 seconds into the game. He did not return.

CU entered the game mired in an extended long-range shooting slump but went 7-for-17 on 3-pointers against the Roadrunners. The Buffs build a 17-point lead midway through the second half that CSU Bakersfield managed to trim to eight with a little less than six minutes remaining. The Buffs, though, scored the next six points to pull away.

Keeshawn Barthelemy paced the Buffs with 12 points and five rebounds, while senior guard Elijah Parquet went 4-for-6 with 10 points. Nique Clifford, who replaced Walker with the starters to begin the second half, also finished with 10 points.