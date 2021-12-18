CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Lawson Lovering settles in during win against CSU Bakersfield

The loss of Jabari Walker early in Saturday’s win against Cal State Bakersfield allowed more playing time for sophomore Nique Clifford, who came through with a solid all-around stat line.

It also allowed 7-foot-1 freshman Lawson Lovering to enjoy more playing time. Like Clifford, Lovering came through with solid contributions, but in his case the performance might have been less about the overall numbers than the jolt of confidence it might provide with Pac-12 Conference play around the corner.

Lovering has struggled to adjust to the speed of the collegiate game, often operating in far too much of a hurry when he gets the ball in the paint. Lovering turned in a more controlled effort on Saturday, going 3-for-5 with six points. That scoring total matched Lovering’s best effort of the season against New Mexico in game two, and he logged more time than any game except for the 17 minutes he played in a rout of Maine in the season’s third game.

Lovering also grabbed four rebounds, his second-best effort of the year (he had seven rebounds against Maine).

“We’ve seen it in practice,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “(Friday) at practice, he and Jabari were going at it hard. Jabari was talking a little smack and trash to him, and (Lovering) bowed his back and wasn’t backing down. I thought that was a great sign. And then he came out and played like that.

“Lawson is getting better. He just has to slow down. I thought he did a really good job in the first half on a couple of occasions when he got the ball down low and he was in a crowd and he kicked it back out. He made some progress tonight.”

Status pending

Regardless of the foe, it’s always impressive when a team can post a win without getting a point or a rebounder from its leader in both categories.

Yet that’s what the Buffs did on Saturday after Walker went to the locker room just 4 minutes, 19 seconds into the contest and did not return. Walker a shot to his head, and the Buffs will be crossing their collective fingers on Sunday and Monday in hopes the sophomore forward will be available for Tuesday’s highly-anticipated showdown at home against No. 7 Kansas.

“I don’t know what the status is until probably when he sees the doctors and probably (Sunday) to see how he’s feeling and that sort of thing,” Boyle said. “We’ll figure that out as we go. But when you go down your leading scorer and leading rebounder, you’ve got to make up for it. It’s a team thing, it’s not one guy. It falls on everybody.”

It’s a Wrapp

Saturday’s game was a homecoming for former Fairview star Brent Wrapp.

Wrapp was a record-setting point guard for CSU Bakersfield not long ago, and this marks his fourth season as the Roadrunners’ Director of Basketball Operations. In 2016, Wrapp helped lead CSU Bakersfield to the WAC tournament championship and the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth. In 2017, Wrapp helped lead the Roadrunners to the semifinals of the NIT, when they became the first No. 8 seed in the tournament’s history to reach the final four.

Wrapp also is the Roadrunners’ career leader in assists.

More control from KJ

It was a game of extremes for freshman guard KJ Simpson.

On one hand, another plus-turnover game for the Buffs (14) was not really a team effort as many have been in recent weeks. Simpson finished with five, while no other CU player recorded more than two. He also was 0-for-4 from the field.

Yet Simpson still finished with a team-leading four assists, matching a season-best that he recorded three other times previously. Simpson also shared the team lead on Saturday in free throw attempts, finishing 4-for-5.

“It’s just understanding that you can’t make a play every time you have the ball,” Boyle said. “We want him to be aggressive. That doesn’t mean he needs to shoot every time he’s aggressive. Every time he gets the ball to the rim, he doesn’t have to shoot it. He can come to two feet and keep his dribble alive.

“Getting his shot blocked at the rim has been an issue that needs to change. His turnovers have become an issue that needs to change. But his aggressiveness on offense doesn’t need to change. It’s just his decision-making at the end of those plays has to get better. And he’s getting better. It’s a learning curve for every freshman.”

Notable

CSU Bakersfield’s shooting percentage of .273 was the lowest of the season by a CU foe and the lowest by any Buffs opponent in nearly five years, dating back to when Cal also posted a .273 mark against CU on March 4, 2017…CU posted an assist-to-field goal ratio of 84.2 percent (19 field goals, 16 assists), the program’s top mark in 11-plus seasons under Boyle. The previous best was 82.1 percent (28 field goals, 23 assists) against Jackson State on Nov. 16, 2013…With 16 assists against 14 turnovers, the Buffs ended a streak of four consecutive games in which they recorded more turnovers than assists.