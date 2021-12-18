Daily coronavirus data for the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported Dec. 18, 2021

Colorado case data

Total cases: 866,477

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 10,138

Total deaths among cases: 9,862

Total hospitalizations: 49,567

Total tested: 4,218,161

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,163,778

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,761,846

*The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its coronavirus dashboard Monday to Friday. Data for this chart is the most recent data available.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 3

New diagnostic tests: 118

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 10,458

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 261

*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.