CU Buffs women aim for strong finish to nonconference play

Following a 78-55 win against SMU on Friday night, someone pointed out to Colorado women’s basketball assistant coach Toriano Towns that the Buffs went 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

“He said something like, ‘Well, we should have been 9-for-9 on layups,’” CU head coach JR Payne said.

CU isn’t taking wins for granted, especially the blowout wins, but this is a team with a different mindset.

“I want greatness in everything we’re doing,” Payne said. “And I think that speaks volumes to where we are and how far we’ve come. I know (the players) also want that. We’re all excited that we won by 20 but we also are all going to stew about some of the things we didn’t do effectively, so I think that’s a sign of a good team.”

On Monday, the Buffs (10-0) will continue their quest to improve as they host San Francisco (5-5) in the final nonconference game of the season.

CU is no stranger to hot starts. In fact, this is just the seventh 10-0 start in program history, but three have come during Payne’s six seasons. The nonconference schedule has been set up for hot starts in recent years, but that hasn’t always translated to long-term success.

The Buffs started 10-0 in 2016-17 but went 7-16 the rest of the season. In 2019-20, they started 12-0 but went 4-14 the rest of the way.

With the Pac-12 gauntlet coming up soon — the Buffs travel to Oregon State on Dec. 31 to get conference play started — CU wants to make sure Monday’s game is a good final tune-up. Especially with 11 days off for a holiday break following the game.

“Right now it’s just trying to do the things that we’re good at and just trying to work on those and be perfect in those aspects,” said senior Mya Hollingshed, who leads the Buffs in scoring (13.9 points per game) and rebounding (6.3). “When Pac-12 play comes around we just have to be perfect every night. There can’t be those mishaps because a team can get hot and they can go up by 20 and we’ll look up and we’re down by 20. So we’re just trying to fix those things now so when that time comes, we can adjust and play out of that just adapt towards that.”

Hollingshed said it’s important to finish strong in the nonconference slate and recharge during the break because once they return, “I think that will change our mindset and our focus.”

So far this season, the Buffs have been focused and dialed in nearly every game. The challenge on Monday will be to do that again and put aside the fact that after the game, the players get to go home for the holidays.

“(It’s important) just being able to lock in on that game,” junior center Quay Miller said. “With being able to go home still, I know people are excited to go home and see their families, but I think the test is to see how focused and locked in we can be before our vacation break.”

CU Buffs women’s basketball vs. San Francisco Dons

TIPOFF: Monday, 1 p.m., at CU Events Center in Boulder

BROADCAST: Online – Pac-12.com/live/cubuffs. Radio – 630 AM

RECORDS: Colorado 10-0 (0-0 Pac-12); San Francisco 5-5 (0-0 West Coast)

COACHES: Colorado – JR Payne, 6th season (82-75; 183-188 career). San Francisco – Molly Goodenbour, 6th season (74-87; 247-218 career)

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado – G Sila Finau, 5-9, Sr. (5.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg); G Frida Formann, 5-11, So. (7.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg); F Mya Hollingshed, 6-3, Sr. (13.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg; 1.3 bpg); C Quay Miller, 6-3, Jr. (11.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Jr. (7.0 ppg; 3.0 rpg; 3.9 apg, 2.1 spg); F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr. (7.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg); G Kindyll Wetta, 5-9, Fr. (4.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.3 spg). San Francisco – G Kennedy Dickie, 6-0, So. (5.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg); G Jasmine Gayles, 5-7, Jr. (10.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg); F Lucija Kostic, 6-2, Jr. (2.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.5 apg); G Ioanna Krimilli, 5-10, So. (19.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg); G Amalie Langer, 5-9, Jr. (8.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg); G Jessica McDowell-White, 5-6, Sr. (4.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.8 apg); G/F Abby Rathbun, 5-11, Sr. (4.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg).

NOTES: CU will wrap up nonconference play with this matchup against the Dons. … The Buffs are off to a 10-0 start for the seventh time in program history. They have started 11-0 five times. … CU is 4-2 all-time against San Francisco, including 2-1 in Boulder. The most recent meeting was an 84-66 Buffs win on Nov. 30, 2011. … Under Payne, the Buffs are 56-5 against nonconference opponents, including 37-2 at home. … Hollingshed ranks 15th in CU history with 1,383 career points. She is 17 away from becoming the 13th player with 1,400. She needs four points to pass Mandy Nightingale (1,386 from 1998-02) and 17 to pass Jenny Roulier (1,399 from 1998-02). … This will be San Francisco’s first game in nearly two weeks. It last played on Dec. 7, a 62-53 loss at Cal State Fullerton. … After a 4-1 start, the Dons have lost four of their last five. Their one victory in that time came at Southern California, 78-63, on Dec. 5. … CU will be USF’s fourth Pac-12 foe already. In addition to beating USC, the Dons lost to California and Washington State. … The Dons are 1-3 on the road this season. … Gayles transferred to USF from Northern Colorado this year. In two years at UNC, she played in 50 games (47 starts) and averaged 9.5 points per game.