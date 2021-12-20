Former Houston QB Maddox Kopp to join CU Buffs

Colorado has added some competition to the quarterback room.

On Monday evening, former Houston quarterback Maddox Kopp announced that he has committed to play for the Buffaloes.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Kopp was part of Houston’s 2021 recruiting class and enrolled last January, but did not play a snap this season and redshirted. He put his name into the transfer portal on Nov. 14.

Kopp, who has four years to play at CU, will join a quarterback competition at CU that includes incumbent starter Brendon Lewis. A second-year freshman, Lewis started all 12 games and threw for 1,540 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 188 yards and two scores.

JT Shrout, who transferred from Tennessee a year ago but missed the 2021 season with a knee injury, and true freshman Drew Carter are CU’s other returning scholarship quarterbacks.

CU also recently signed Owen McCown, from Rusk (Texas) High School, to a national letter of intent. Oakie Salave’a, from American Samoa, signed a letter of intent last week, as well. The Buffs aren’t sure what position Salave’a will play, but he’ll begin his CU career at quarterback.

Coming out of high school a year ago, Kopp had a three-star rating from 247Sports.com and was rated as the No. 31 pro-style quarterback in the country. He chose Houston over CU, Mississippi, Tulane and Wyoming. He had 13 total offers.

At St. Thomas High School in Houston, Kopp threw for more than 6,000 yards and 59 touchdowns in his career. As a senior, he threw for 3,134 yards and 30 touchdowns with only four interceptions. In 2019, he threw for 3,089 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Also a varsity basketball player, Kopp comes from an athletic family. He has one brother who plays tackle at Vanderbilt and two brothers currently playing college basketball: Miller at Indiana and Anderson at Missouri-Kansas City.