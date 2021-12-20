Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players…

Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players of the week

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva (12/20/21)Chevez Goodwin, USCR-Sr., F, Columbia, S.C.

• Averaged 18.0 points on 60 percent shooting (12-20) along with 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in pair of victories to help USC improve to 12-0.• Registered team-high 23 points – most of USC career – six rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 66-61 victory over UC Irvine on Wednesday.• 17-of-23 points came in second half to help Trojans overcome eight-point halftime deficit, punctuated by putback layup with 24 seconds left to put USC up four.• Followed with 13 points and eight rebounds in 67-53 win over Georgia Tech in Phoenix on Saturday.• First career Pac-12 weekly honor, second of career (Southern Conference Player of the Week – 2/4/20).

ALSO NOMINATED: Ąžuolas Tubelis, Arizona; Andre Kelly, California; Keeshawn Barthelemy, Colorado; Harrison Ingram, Stanford; Marco Anthony, Utah; Emmitt Matthews Jr., Washington; Michael Flowers, Washington State.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva (12/20/21)Harrison Ingram, STANFORDFr., F, Dallas, Texas

• Averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals as Stanford split two games.• Finished with 13 points in Thursday’s 89-78 overtime victory against Dartmouth.• Against the Big Green, scored seven points in final 59 seconds of regulation – including the tying basket at the buzzer – to help Cardinal erase seven-point deficit and force overtime, then scored first basket of OT to give Cardinal lead for good.• Game-high 15 points and seven rebounds in Sunday’s loss to No. 17 Texas.• Third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor of season – the fourth-most since award’s debut in 2019-20 (7 – Evan Mobley, USC; 4 – Zeke Nnaji, ARIZ; Isaiah Stewart, WASH).

ALSO NOMINATED: Sam Alajiki, California; Lawson Lovering, Colorado.

