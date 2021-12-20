Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Haley Jones, Jr., G, Stanford (Santa Cruz, Calif.)» 2 G, 13.0 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.0 BPG

Averaged 13.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in Stanford’s 2-0 week, which included a home win over UC Davis (68-42) and a road victory at previously unbeaten and No. 7 Tennessee (74-63).Put up 18 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in the win in Knoxville, becoming the ninth player this century with 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in an AP top-10 matchup.Three of those nine performances are from the Cardinal, including Cameron Brink earlier this season in a win over then-No. 4 Indiana (69-66) on Nov. 25 in the Bahamas (21 points, 22 rebounds, five assists).Jones is only the second player of the nine to have that line in a true road game, joining Stanford’s Chiney Ogwumike, who had 21 points, 19 rebounds and five assists in a 73-60 win for the then-No. 1 Cardinal at No. 10 Tennessee on Dec. 22, 2012.Jones’ second double-double of the season included a career high in boards (19) against the nation’s top rebounding team.Second career Pac-12 Player of the Week award (Dec. 7, 2020) and Stanford’s 113th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Jayda Curry, CAL; Jenna Johnson, UTAH; Greta Kampschroeder, OSU; Jade Loville, ASU; Quay Miller, COLO; Maddie Scherr, ORE; Lauren Schwartz, WASH.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Jayda Curry, Fr., G, California (Corona, Calif.)» 1 G, 27.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 3.0 SPG, .615 FG%, .667 3FG%

Matched her career high with 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, in an 89-72 win over Cal Poly.Tied for the Conference lead with five 20+ point games this season.Led Cal in scoring for the ninth time this season and also added a season-high three steals.The nation’s leading freshman scorer, and 17th overall, averaging 20.3 points per game.Fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season and California’s 21st all-time.The second player to win four Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards in a season’s first six weeks, joining Cal’s Kristine Anigwe (2015-16).ALSO NOMINATED: Kiki Iriafen, STAN; Jenna Johnson, UTAH; Greta Kampschroeder, OSU; Rayah Marshall, USC; Kindyll Wetta, COLO.