Boulder County Coroner autopsy confirms baby found with deceased Boulder woman was stillborn

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday announced that the baby found with a deceased Boulder woman in October was stillborn.

The cause and manner of death of the woman, Jessica Aldama, 33, was complications from the stillborn delivery, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

Shock and a blood infection was most likely what led to Aldama’s death, as women with stillbirth deliveries are 14 times more likely than women with live births to go into shock or develop blood infections, the release said. Other complications can include acute kidney failure and heart failure.

On Oct. 11, police responded to an open space area near 5847 Arapahoe Ave. at 5:30 p.m. and found the body of a woman, who was later identified as Jessica Aldama, 33, of Colorado.

At the time, it was not publicly released that what appeared to be a newborn baby was also found dead with Aldama.