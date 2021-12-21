Grillo Center: Shingles, and its vaccine, explained

Q: My doctor recommended that I get a shingles vaccine. What is shingles?

A: Shingles is the name given to a painful rash that is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the virus that causes chickenpox. Anyone who has had chickenpox can get shingles. After a case of chickenpox, which typically occurs in childhood, the virus remains dormant in the body and usually does not reactivate or cause any further illness. However, in about 30% of adults the virus reappears, decades after the initial bout of chickenpox, and takes the form of the shingles rash. Shingles is most common in people over 50 or those with weakened immune systems.

Shingles appears as a cluster of blisters arranged in a stripe pattern on one side of the body, usually on the torso but occasionally on the neck or around the eye. Typically, the involved area becomes very painful for a couple of days before the rash develops. For some people, the skin tingles, burns or itches. The rash is red with fluid-filled blisters that eventually break open and crust over. Sometimes people experience fever, chills and headache in addition to the rash.

The diagnosis of shingles is based on the history of pain and visual examination of the rash. Prompt treatment with antiviral drugs (e.g. acyclovir) can shorten the course of the rash and reduce the risk of complications. Over-the-counter or prescription medications are used to treat the pain. Home remedies such as cool compresses or soothing lotions can be helpful.

Shingles usually goes away after 2-6 weeks, but there are some complications that can occur. The most common of these is postherpetic neuralgia (PHN): long-term nerve pain in the area where the rash occurred. PHN can last for months or even years and may be severe and debilitating. Vision loss is a potential complication that can occur if the rash was around the eye. Rare complications include various neurological problems, pneumonia and even death.

Because fluid from the shingles blisters contains live varicella-zoster virus, people with shingles can infect others and cause chickenpox in those who have never had chickenpox or the chickenpox vaccine. People with active shingles should therefore stay away from babies, pregnant women, immunocompromised people and anyone who is susceptible to chickenpox. Keeping the rash covered can lower the risk of spreading the virus. But you cannot “catch” shingles itself from someone with shingles.

Vaccination against shingles is recommended for everyone over age 50. In 2017 the FDA approved a new shingles vaccine (Shingrix). It is given in two doses, 2-6 months apart, and is highly effective at preventing shingles. For those few who do get breakthrough cases after vaccination, the symptoms are less severe and the risk of PHN is dramatically reduced.

Sue Smith volunteers with the Grillo Center which offers free, confidential research to assist in health understanding and decisions. To use this service, contact us at grillocenter.org or 720-854-7293. No research or assistance should be interpreted as medical advice. We encourage informed consultation with a health practitioner.

Where to Find It:

Mayo Clinic

(mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/shingles/symptoms-causes/syc-20353054)

Google: shingles mayo clinic

CDC

(cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/shingles/public/shingrix/index.html)

Google: cdc vaccines shingrix

National Institute on Aging

(nia.nih.gov/health/shingles)

Google: shingles nia

American Academy of Family Physicians

(familydoctor.org/condition/shingles/)

Google: family doctor shingles