No. 7 Kansas-CU Buffs showdown canceled due to COVID

It won’t be a happy holiday break for the Colorado men’s basketball team.

On Tuesday evening, less than two hours before the scheduled tipoff against No. 7 Kansas at the CU Events Center, the university announced the much-anticipated showdown against the Jayhawks has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the CU program.

“Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement. “While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”

The game is not expected to be rescheduled this season.

Regarding ticket refunds, CU issued the following information via its release:

Fans with season tickets or single game tickets who made their original purchase from the CU Athletics Ticket Office have the following options:

— Donate the value of the tickets to the Buff Club for end of year tax purposes and double priority points.— Request a credit on your account to be used this season.— Request a refund to their original form of payment.

Those who bought their tickets through the CU Athletic Ticket Office will be contacted via email this evening with an outline of the process, and prompted to respond with their preference by 5 p.m. Jan. 7.

