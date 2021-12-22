Boulder police seeking additional victims of serial peeping suspect

Boulder police recently arrested a teenaged boy on suspicion of looking into a home while masturbating as well as exposing himself to women.

About 10 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers were called to the 1500 block of MacArthur Drive following a report of a man looking into a home while masturbating. A 16-year-old male ran away but was found by officers hiding nearby under a car, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

He was initially charged with two counts of indecent exposure and obstructing a peace officer, both misdemeanors, the release said. After additional investigation, he was later charged with five additional misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure for similar incidents in the same area dating back to March.

The Boulder Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the investigation or incidents that could be related to the case to call dispatch at 303-441-3333 to reach detective Cody Hartkopp and reference cases 21-05392, 21-07299, 21-11332 and 21-11760. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at nococrimestoppers.com/.