Climber rescued after falling from Stairway to Heaven outside Boulder

A climber was rescued Wednesday morning after falling about 15 feet and landing on rocks.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who had witnessed a climber fall on the Stairway to Heaven, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Rangers from Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks and members of Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to the call. Rescuers stabilized the patient and then lowered her down to a stretcher. The climber, a 42-year-old woman from Boulder, was then carried to an ambulance which was stationed at the water tank at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research. She had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by American Medical Response.

The rescue took about three hours.

Agencies that assisted with the rescue included Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder County Parks & Open Space and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.