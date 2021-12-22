Defendant in Boulder COVID forgery case allowed to travel out of state

Former immigration attorney Emily Cohen will be allowed to leave the state while on bond, but she will be required to appear in person at her next court appearance on charges related to her alleged forgery of COVID documents.

Cohen, 42, is facing three counts of attempting to influence a public servant and three counts of forgery.

Boulder County Judge Christy Martinez gave Cohen a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, and in a motion filed on Dec. 10, her new attorney Christian Griffin asked that Cohen be allowed to reside in Iowa while the case is pending.

But prosecutors not only objected to the travel, but filed their own motion asking that Cohen’s bond be revoked and converted to a secure bond because of her lack of compliance with court orders in the past.

Visiting District Judge Stephen Howard after a remote hearing Wednesday decided to let Cohen return to Iowa, but stressed that she would be required to appear in person for her arraignment hearing on Jan. 24.

“I do think that its important that she appear in person for the next court appearance,” Howard said. “What the court allows at that point will depend on what happens between now and then.”

Griffin noted during a Wednesday hearing on the motion that Cohen has been living in Iowa with her mother and daughter, and did not have access to medication in Colorado.

“I really believe that it’s in her best interest and the community’s,” Griffin said of Cohen being able to travel back to Iowa.

Griffin also noted Cohen would have trouble finding work in Colorado to begin paying back the restitution she owes in her 2014 case. Cohen pleaded guilty earlier this month in that case to felony theft and was given time served after being extradited from Iowa.

Griffin chided prosecutors for arresting Cohen in Iowa and extraditing her to Colorado only to give her time served, and said he felt the DA’s Office had “a borderline obsession” with Cohen.

“By keeping her here and not allowing her to go back home for the next several months, it’s going to set her up for failure,” Griffin said.

But Boulder Deputy District Attorney Anne Kelly said prosecutors extradited Cohen to Colorado thinking they were headed for trial, and said Cohen’s acceptance of a plea deal was a surprise.

As for the bond request, Kelly noted that Cohen’s new charges stemmed from Cohen’s past failures to appear for court in person.

“Ms. Cohen has gone to great lengths to avoid coming to court,” Kelly said.

According to prosecutors, Cohen forged notes saying she had tested positive for COVID-19 several times in order to avoid appearing in person for hearings related to the 2014 case, which ultimately resulted in her new charges.

In addition, Kelly in her motion to revoke bond noted Cohen’s GPS monitor put her at the Denver International Airport past security on Dec. 15.

At the hearing Wednesday, Kelly told Howard an FBI investigator found Cohen had in fact purchased a ticket that day, but then after being contacted by pre-trial services and her attorney transferred the ticket to Thursday and had in fact already checked in.

“There is no way the court can have any faith in the word of Ms. Cohen,” Kelly said.

Griffin contended that Cohen had bought tickets and gone to the airport in the hopes her request to travel would be granted, but would not have left without permission.

“Not smart,” Griffin said. “But not a violation, not a breach and not a threatened breach (of bond).”

Griffin also noted that Cohen, who was in the hearing remotely, did not have an attorney in the latter stages of the 2014 case.

Howard, who is visiting from the Eighth Judicial District to oversee the case, asked both attorneys several follow-up questions and said he had conflicting feelings about the case.

“I don’t entirely agree with either side’s position on this case,” Howard said, noting Cohen’s history “concerned him.”

But ultimately, Howard said he felt Cohen had legitimate reasons to want to remain in Iowa during her case. Howard also noted that without much money and without a passport, he did not feel Cohen was as great a flight risk as prosecutors did.

“I don’t think there is real evidence Ms. Cohen has anywhere to go,” he said.