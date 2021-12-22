Hiker rescued after falling from Ranger Trail in Boulder

Hiker rescued after falling from Ranger Trail…

A hiker was rescued Wednesday afternoon after falling from the Ranger Trail in Boulder.

About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a group of three hikers who had been on the Ranger Trail and reported that their friend had fallen, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The hiker had lost consciousness for a short time and was complaining of back pain.

A ranger from Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks arrived on scene first and was followed by members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, the release said. Rescuers stabilized the victim and helped the 67-year-old woman from Boulder walk out to an ambulance that was waiting at the Realization Point parking lot. American Medical Response evaluated the woman and decided to take her to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The rescue took about two hours to complete.

Agencies assisting with this rescue included Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder County Parks & Open Space and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

