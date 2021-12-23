Skip to content

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County,…

Local News

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Dec. 23, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the person who died had been vaccinated. Hollister said the person who died was in their 90s and associated with a long-term care facility. The new death brings the county’s total coronavirus deaths to 324.

The county will next update its coronavirus dashboard on Monday. Data will not be updated until then because of the holiday. Additionally, the state coronavirus dashboard was not updated Thursday.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 11

New diagnostic tests: 93

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 10,792

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 292

*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 12
  • Total staff quarantines: 0
  • Total students quarantines: 1

BVSD elementary schools

  • Birch: 1 active case
  • Flatirons: 1 active case
  • Mapleton Early Child Education: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

  • Broomfield: 4 active cases, 1 student quarantined
  • Centaurus: 3 active cases
  • Monarch: 2 active cases

*St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard is paused for winter break.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Luxury Apartments Where Pets Are Welcome

    Ute Creek Apartments is located in northeast Longmont with convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll enjoy a...
  2. Tasty Mexican Food For Delivery Or Takeout

    Si Señor! is the place for tasty Mexican food for delivery or takeout. They offer nothing but the best drinks...
  3. Don King Landscaping Artisan Stonework

    Don King Landscaping artisan stonework will add a custom, upscale appeal to your home that is functional and eye-catching. From...
  4. Your Own Personal Fashion Guide

    Imagine having your own personal fashion guide. You know, a personal stylist who understands your style and helps you find...
  5. Deep Tissue Massage At Avanti Therapy

    Do you have recurring pain in your neck, back, legs, or elsewhere? Don’t just live with it. Let the therapists...