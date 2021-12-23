Skip to content

Longmont, Boulder nonprofits to provide meals, coffee on Christmas Day

Some nonprofits in Longmont and Boulder will serve a Christmas meal to help those in need. Below is a compilation of those serving food on the holiday.

Longmont

The OUR Center in Longmont will serve its Christmas meal “to go” style this year for people in need.

The nonprofit will distribute meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day in the parking lot of the OUR Center, 220 Collyer St. The OUR Center’s website said that while no meal card is required, people must be present to receive a meal.  People can drive or walk up to pick up their food. For more information, visit ourcenter.org.

Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement will host a Coats and Coffee event at Roosevelt Park at 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day. People experiencing homelessness are welcome to come by and get a hot cup of coffee and a coat. HOPE staff will be at the park, 700 Longs Peak Ave., near the senior center.

Additionally, HOPE will provide its regular dinner service between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Christmas Day. The meal will be served at Faith Point Church, 833 15th Ave. For more information on HOPE, visit hopeforlongmont.org.

Boulder

Boulder’s Bridge House will serve a Christmas meal from noon to 2 p.m. Christmas Day at the Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd. To learn more about the Boulder Bridge House, people can visit boulderbridgehouse.org.

