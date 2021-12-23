Skip to content

Lost hiker rescued Wednesday from Bear Canyon…

Latest Headlines

Lost hiker rescued Wednesday from Bear Canyon Trail and Mallory Cave Trail in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 34-year-old man was rescued Wednesday evening after he became lost while hiking between Bear Canyon Trail and the Mallory Cave Trail in Boulder.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the man at 5:36 p.m. saying he had gotten lost and was not able to find the trail, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The release said that a ranger from City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks used a GPS coordinate received through 911. The ranger was able to figure out that the man was between the Mallory cave trail and the Bear Canyon trail.

The ranger was able to find the man and escort him down to the trailhead safely.  The hiker’s only complaint was being dehydrated. The rescue took approximately two and half hours.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Luxury Apartments Where Pets Are Welcome

    Ute Creek Apartments is located in northeast Longmont with convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll enjoy a...
  2. Tasty Mexican Food For Delivery Or Takeout

    Si Señor! is the place for tasty Mexican food for delivery or takeout. They offer nothing but the best drinks...
  3. Don King Landscaping Artisan Stonework

    Don King Landscaping artisan stonework will add a custom, upscale appeal to your home that is functional and eye-catching. From...
  4. Your Own Personal Fashion Guide

    Imagine having your own personal fashion guide. You know, a personal stylist who understands your style and helps you find...
  5. Deep Tissue Massage At Avanti Therapy

    Do you have recurring pain in your neck, back, legs, or elsewhere? Don’t just live with it. Let the therapists...