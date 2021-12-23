Putting lived experience at forefront, Feet Forward impacts homelessness in Boulder

Jennifer Livovich doesn’t sit around and wait for change to happen. She leads the charge.

“You don’t get out of homelessness by talking about it,” Livovich said. “I’m very much a doer.”

Livovich, who is formerly homeless herself, first began an initiative called Save A Toe, which distributed warm socks to people living on the streets. That ultimately morphed into Feet Forward, a nonprofit organization providing services and resources for those experiencing homelessness in Boulder.

In less than a year, the organization has grown from one largely providing clothes and meals to one offering low-barrier peer support and navigation, hot meals, weather-appropriate clothing, a portable charging station and seasonal haircuts.

Since its official inception in January 2021, Feet Forward has served more than 4,000 meals, distributed more than 2,000 pairs of socks, created more than 300 connections to service providers and helped with housing more than a dozen people.

Now on any given Tuesday, a crowd of people fills Boulder’s Central Park, eager for a warm meal. Piles of clothes and shoes are distributed. Various service providers walk around, building relationships, connecting people with mental health or housing services or assisting those who are navigating the criminal justice system.

And along the way, Feet Forward centers people with the benefit of their lived experience. People who are formerly or currently homeless guide the work, while others provide support.

“We’re the helpers, not the leaders,” board member Joy Redstone said. “That’s really important.”

Allowing people with lived experience leads to more impactful work. But beyond that, Livovich recognizes how important volunteering at her events can be for people who have exited homelessness and might be feeling a form of survivor’s guilt about having a roof over their head.

“Volunteering here … provides a safe, healthy way to contribute back to the community without having them at your apartment,” she said. “It establishes healthy boundaries.”

Without Livovich, William Clausen isn’t certain where he’d be.

Clausen, who has lived in Boulder off and on for decades, has procured housing on his own before. But he said it can be challenging to navigate the array of services offered across Boulder County.

“So (Jen) helped me. She walked me through it,” he said.

And of all the services Livovich and her team provide, that piece is perhaps one of the most important. Livovich knows how crucial it is to build trust and help people navigate the system because she’s been there.

“I love her,” Clausen said. “That’s why I won’t stop helping her.”

A study conducted by the University of Colorado Denver and The Common Sense Institute identified Feet Forward as a recommended practice in trust-building.

The model “helps build trust quickly and speeds up the path to engagement and furthers the continuity of community by transitioning these individuals out of homelessness with a built-in network of support,” according to the study.

Service providers who participate in the weekly events can attest to that.

“It’s incredible,” Focus Reentry Executive Director Molly East said. “It’s the single most effective outreach for people experiencing homelessness. You can’t replace the approach that she has.

“It’s not just peer led. It’s place based,” East added. “She’s been here. She knows the community. People feel safe here.”

Focus Reentry is a nonprofit that serves people who have served time in the Boulder County Jail before, during and after release and reentry into the community.

As someone with a felony record, Clausen understands the importance of this better than most. With assistance from Livovich and others at the regular Feet Forward events, he was helped through Homeless Solutions for Boulder County’s Coordinated Entry screening process and into the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless.

“There’s a cycle between homelessness and incarceration,” East said. “If you have a criminal background, it’s hard to find a place to live. But if you don’t have a place to live, it’s hard to stay out of jail.”

It’s easy to connect with clients at the weekly Feet Forward events because people are at ease, East noted.

“To see (Jen’s) numbers grow, I think, just speaks for the work that she does,” she said. “I think a lot of other communities should consider an approach like this.”

To learn more, visit feetforward.org. Feet Forward recently received an anonymous matching donation up to $20,000. To contribute, visit donorbox.org/feet-forward-fundraiser.