Report: Assistant Demetrice Martin leaving CU Buffs for Oregon

Colorado is losing one of its top assistants to a conference rival.

On Wednesday, there were several reports that cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is leaving the Buffs to take a job coaching defensive backs at Oregon. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman was the first to report Martin going to Oregon.

Martin has removed all references to CU on his Twitter account and his son, a four-star cornerback recruit in the 2023 class, responded to Feldman’s report with “Congrats Pops,” seemingly confirming the news.

Martin, called “Coach Meat” by his players and peers, was hired March 1, 2020, by CU head coach Karl Dorrell and spent two seasons working with the Buffs’ cornerbacks.

“I Can’t Even Act Like I’m Not Sick,” CU cornerback Mekhi Blackmon wrote on Twitter. “Meat IS The Best Coach I’ve Had.”

Blackmon, a fifth-year junior, had his best season in 2020 under Martin and played well this year when he was healthy. Second-year freshman Christian Gonzalez has also played exceptionally well under Martin.

Known as a top-notch recruiter, Martin has bolstered CU’s secondary with six cornerbacks in the two classes the Dorrell staff has put together. This past year, the true freshman trio of Kaylin Moore, Nikko Reed and Tyrin Taylor played well and showed promise for the future.

Last week, CU signed three corners to the 2022 class: Simeon Harris, Keyshon Mills and Joshua Wiggins.

Oregon will be Martin’s sixth stop in the Pac-12. He was a graduate assistant at Southern California (2006-07) and has coached defensive backs at Washington (2009-11), UCLA (2012-17), Arizona (2018-19) and Colorado.

Martin is the third assistant that Dorrell will replace this offseason.

In October, CU fired offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue, and then fired offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini last month. In the past week, Dorrell has hired Mike Sanford as offensive coordinator and Kyle DeVan as offensive line coach.

Martin is in the second year of a two-year contract that expires Feb. 14. Per the terms of his contract, Martin would owe the Buffs $100,000 for taking another NCAA assistant job during the term of his agreement, plus another $50,000 for taking an assistant job in the Pac-12.