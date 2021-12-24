ACLU asks Boulder to stop enforcement of camping ban for winter

The Colorado chapter of the ACLU sent a letter to Boulder demanding that the city put a moratorium on enforcement of its camping ban for the winter.

The letter was dated Thursday and addressed to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold along with City Council and the city attorney and city manager.

“Now that the year’s coldest season is officially underway, and the city can have no doubt that many of its residents will be forced to sleep outside on a nightly basis, the ACLU calls on the Boulder Police Department to implement a moratorium on enforcement of the so-called ‘camping’ ban … and the ban on tents on city property … at least until the end of winter,” the letter read. “Using these measures to criminalize people for surviving outside when they have nowhere else to go is cruel, dangerous, and unconstitutional.”

In addition to its urban camping ban, Boulder in April passed a new ordinance banning tents and propane tanks on city parks and public spaces.

The letter demanded an answer by end of day Friday.

Boulder city and police officials could not be reached by the Daily Camera for comment.

The ACLU cited a report by Boulder Reporting Lab that the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless was at capacity and turning people away. The shelter this year lifted its policy of requiring residency to use the shelter.

“In the past, the city has defended aggressive enforcement of its camping ban by citing the persistence of unused beds at (Boulder Shelter for the Homeless), leveraging that data to advance a harmful narrative that the people on Boulder’s streets are ‘service resistant’ and voluntarily unhoused,” the ACLU letter read. “But as we pointed out last summer, empty shelter beds were a product of Boulder’s polices of exclusion, not the personal choices of its unhoused residents.”

Boulder’s handling of those experiencing homelessness has been at the forefront in recent weeks following the death of an unhoused woman and her baby.

“If any good can come of tragedy, then these unacceptable losses must be a wake-up call to the city that treating our unhoused neighbors as criminals can be deadly,” the letter read.