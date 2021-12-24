Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Dec. 24, 2021

Boulder County will next update its coronavirus dashboard on Monday. Data will not be updated until then because of the holiday. Additionally, the state coronavirus dashboard was not updated Friday.
University of Colorado Boulder cases
New positive test results: 15
New diagnostic tests: 118
Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 10,910
Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 307
*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 12
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total students quarantines: 1
BVSD elementary schools
- Birch: 1 active case
- Flatirons: 1 active case
- Mapleton Early Child Education: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Broomfield: 4 active cases, 1 student quarantined
- Centaurus: 3 active cases
- Monarch: 2 active cases
*St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard is paused for winter break.